Largest Chinese influencer receives record fine of R$1.2 billion

Huang Wei, known as Viya, will have to pay the Chinese government a fine of more than R$1.2 billion (US$210 million). She is responsible for the crime of tax evasion, intensifying President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on online influencers, who have become extremely popular in recent years.







Huang Wei, known as Viya, will have to pay a fine to China Photo: Florence/Lo Illustration / Reuters

According to a statement from the State Tax Administration, the internet celebrity evaded a total of 643 million yuan in taxes, hiding personal income and submitting false statements in 2019 and 2020.

The country’s biggest digital influencer apologized in a post on Weibo (Like it was Twitter in China), feeling “deeply guilty”. “I fully accept the decision of the tax regulator and will actively raise funds to pay the fines on time,” she wrote.

This fine is the highest applied so far among influencers. Viya’s role is to convince customers to spend millions of dollars on items such as cosmetics, appliances and clothing. She is one of the biggest stars on Alibaba’s Taobao market, attracting traffic and boosting consumption.

This high-profile case could frighten merchants and brands that rely on the format to drive sales, not just on Alibaba, but on a range of rival platforms.

In September, Chinese tax authorities announced tougher rules on celebrities and people who broadcast this type of live broadcast. Last month two of the sellers were fined a total of $15 million for tax evasion.