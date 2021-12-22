Largest invertebrate fossil of all time found in England

The largest fossil of a giant millipede – the size of a car – was found on a beach in northern England. The fossil – the remains of a creature called Arthropleura – dates from the Carboniferous period, about 326 million years ago, more than 100 million years before the Age of Dinosaurs. The fossil reveals that the Arthropleura was the biggest invertebrate of all time, bigger than the ancients marine scorpions who held the previous record.

The specimen, found on a Northumberland beach about 40 miles north of Newcastle, is composed of several articulated exoskeleton segments, broadly similar in shape to modern millipedes. It is only the third fossil ever found. It is also the oldest and largest: the segment is about 75 centimeters long, while the original creature is about 2.7 meters long and weighs around 50 kilos. The results were published in the magazine Journal of the Geological Society.

The fossil was discovered in January 2018 in a large block of sandstone that had fallen off a cliff on Howick Bay Beach in Northumberland. “It was a complete accidental discovery,” said Dr. Neil Davies, from the Department of Earth Sciences, University of Cambridge (UK), the lead author of the article. “The way the stone fell, it split open and perfectly exposed the fossil, which one of our Ph.D. students spotted as he passed.”

Tropical weather

Rather than the cool, wet climate associated with the region today, Northumberland had a more tropical climate in the Carboniferous period, when Britain was close to the Earth’s equator. Invertebrates and early amphibians lived on vegetation scattered around a series of streams and rivers. The specimen identified by the researchers was found in a fossilized river channel. It was probably a molting segment of the exoskeleton of the Arthropleura that filled with sand and was preserved for hundreds of millions of years.

The fossil was mined in May 2018 with permission from Natural England and the landowner, Howick Estate. “It was an incredibly exciting find, but the fossil is so big that four of us had to carry it up the cliff face,” Davies said.

The fossil was taken back to Cambridge so that it could be examined in detail. It was compared with all previous records and revealed new information about the animal’s habitat and evolution. The animal can be seen as having only existed in places that were once on the equator, such as Great Britain during the Carboniferous. Previous reconstructions have suggested that the animal lived in coal swamps, but this specimen showed that Arthropleura preferred open forest habitats close to the coast.

rare fossils

There are only two other fossils of Arthropleura acquaintances. Both were found in Germany and are much smaller than the new specimen. Although this is the largest fossil skeleton in Arthropleura already discovered, there is still a lot to learn about these creatures. “Finding these giant millipede fossils is rare, because once they die, their bodies tend to disarticulate. So the fossil is likely to be a molting shell that the animal discarded while growing up,” Davies said. “We haven’t found a fossilized head yet, so it’s hard to know everything about them.”

the large size of the Arthropleura it was previously attributed to a peak in atmospheric oxygen during the Carboniferous and late Permian periods. But since the new fossil comes from rocks deposited before this peak, this shows that oxygen cannot be the only explanation.

Researchers believe that to reach such a large size, the Arthropleura must have had a nutrient-rich diet. “Although we can’t know for sure what they ate, there were plenty of nutritious nuts and seeds available in the litter at the time. They may even have been predators that fed on other invertebrates and even small vertebrates such as amphibians,” Davies said.

The animals Arthropleura they crawled around the Earth’s equatorial region for about 45 million years, before becoming extinct during the Permian period. The cause of their extinction is uncertain, but it could be due to global warming, which made the climate too dry for them to survive, or the rise of reptiles, which competed with them for food and soon dominated the same habitats.

