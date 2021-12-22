Last episode of the series has post-credits scene

The latest episode of the Marvel series on Disney+ has a post-credits scene

As it became usual in Marvel Studios productions, the series Archer hawk has a post-credits scene that will certainly divide viewers’ opinion. she doesn’t bring none spoiler of the plot and serves only to amuse the viewer. So, if you’re really busy, you don’t have to watch it all at once (the scene is quite long) and you can come back to finish it whenever you want.

What is Gavião Arqueiro’s post-credits scene?

Gavião Arqueiro’s post-credits scene shows a part of the musical “Rogers: The Musical”. The scene starts with several ordinary people singing about how the Avengers are coming to save them and then we have our own Avengers appearing and singing. In the middle of the song, we see Captain America’s actor putting his shield in front of the Archer hawk of the piece, which needs to move to keep appearing.

Archer hawk completed its season this Wednesday, December 22, just in time for Christmas. In the plot, we follow Clint Barton and Kate Bishop while they have to face several enemies – like the sweatshirt gang, Eco and Yelena Belova – during the end of the year in New York.

