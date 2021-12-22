“Last warning” and “hands stained with blood”: see threats to Anvisa servers

THE CNN had access to part of the emails that Anvisa has received since last Friday with threats to its servers due to the agency’s decision to authorize childhood vaccination against Covid-19.

The four e-mails are part of more than 150 received since Friday, after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) defended in his weekly live the disclosure of the name of the agency’s servers that authorized the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old .

The four emails were sent on December 18th. See their content below.

Hello Director. Have you released these experimental vaccines for children? Who will be responsible for the deaths and adverse effects that are many, such as thrombosis, clots, autoimmune diseases, myocarditis… etc. Know that if you are no longer incarnated here to pay for the law of man in the international court in The Hague, you will still pay on the spiritual planes.

/ REPRODUCTION WE HOPE THAT VACCINES WILL BE PLACEBO. IF IT IS NOT AND CAUSING MAJOR DAMAGE, WE HOPE YOU HAVE GOOD DEFENDERS AND WE KNOW YOU HAVE. SO WHAT TO DO? WE KNOW THAT CORNED BICHO ALSO CAUSES DAMAGE

LET’S WAIT AND GOOD LUCK TO ALL

Look at your hands, they’re smeared with blood. You bloody murderer.

You are one more LITTLE COMMUNIST without character, betrayed by the president and without shame in the face, wearing this little red tie, the color of the blood of the little children you are murdering.

make bad your pdf

Sue me, I want to unmask you, I’ll prove your participation in the death of thousands of Brazilians affected by your bizarre decisions bastard, murderer!

Last warning!

All public or private people who participate in the global genocide plan through the poison called vaccine, will be taken to the new international court of NUREMBERG 2.0, as well as will be held financially responsible for any damage caused by their decisions through the current arbitrariness that hurts not only ours. constitution as well as the international human rights codes NUREMBERG and other courts, under the condition of the penalty of crimes against humanity.

Consider this warning as the last, so that you have an opportunity to recant the terrible mistake.