Latifi reveals death threats after crash that helped Verstappen become Formula 1 champion – Sports

One of the protagonists of the most decisive moment of the season of the Formula 1, Nicholas Latifi he spoke publicly this Tuesday for the first time since he suffered the accident that ended up helping Max Verstappen to become champion of this year. the pilot of Williams revealed to have suffered bullying on social networks, with the right to death threats.

“The hate, abuse and subsequent threats on social media was not really a surprise to me as it’s the harsh reality of the world we live in right now. compete at the world level, who know we’ve come under extreme scrutiny, which is part of the package. But we see from time to time, in a variety of sports, that it only takes one incident at the wrong time for things to get out of proportion and extract the worst of people who call themselves ‘fans’ of the sport. What shocked me the most was the extreme tone of hatred, abuse and even the death threats I received,” said the Canadian, on his social networks.

Supporting F-1, Latifi had a starring day on the 12th, in the last F-1 race of the year. The world title was at stake, with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton tied on points before the start of the race. When there were six laps to go until the end of the Abu Dhabi GP, the Canadian pilot was heavily hit. The debris from his car was scattered across the track and the race management decided to put in the safety car.

The decision ended up favoring Verstappen, who knew how to seize the opportunity. He quickly changed tires and saw the gap to leader Hamilton drop from 11 seconds to virtually zero. Furthermore, the race director, the contested Michael Masi, ordered the stragglers between Hamilton and Verstappen to get ahead of the leader to clear the way for a direct duel between the top two finishers.

Verstappen, with faster tires, quickly overtook Hamilton as soon as the test was released, he won the test and won the title. Masi’s decisions were challenged several times by the Mercedes and its leaders and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) announced in-depth analysis of the case.

“Reflecting now on the race, there is only one group of people who need my apology: my own team (Williams). I did it as soon as I left the race. control,” said the Canadian.

He also defended his right to fight for positions at the very bottom of the grid, taking the risk that led to the crash. “Some people said I was running for a position that didn’t matter with only a few laps left. But whether I’m running for wins, podiums, points or even last place, I’ll always give my all to the checkered flag. any other pilot on the grid in this regard. For the people who don’t understand or agree with this, that’s fine with me. You can have your opinion. But using those opinions to fuel hatred, abuse and threats of violence, not just me, but to those close to me too, tell me these people are not true fans of the sport.”

In a two-page letter, Latifi lamented his accident, criticized the negative reaction and suggested a move against bullying in the virtual world. “This is not a scripted statement, it’s me speaking freely in hopes it will start another conversation about bullying and the drastic consequences it can have on people. violence is shocking and something I’m denouncing.”

“Going back to race weekend, as soon as the checkered flag was displayed, I knew things would probably happen on social media. The fact that I felt it was better to delete Instagram and Twitter from my phone says a lot about how the online world can be cruel.”

Concerned about the criticism, the Canadian said that his complaint is part of the fight against bullying on social networks. “I worry about how anyone else might react to the same level of abuse that was directed at me. No one should allow the activities of a noisy minority to dictate who they are. Last week’s events made me see how important it is to work together to stop let this sort of thing happen and support those who receive (messages of this type). I know it’s unlikely that I will convince those who acted this way with me to be different (and they might even try to use this message against me), but it’s okay. is to report this type of behavior and not remain silent.”