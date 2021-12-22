Law that creates the ‘SUS Animal’ is sanctioned in Alfenas, MG | South of Minas

The law was sanctioned in a solemn session at the Municipality of Alfenas held last Saturday (18th). According to the law, the city should win the 1st Hospital of Dogs and Cats of Alfenas, whose works are finished.

According to information from the city hall, the site, which will soon be operational, has about 1,210 m2 of built area, divided into a kennel, cattery, quarantine and isolation area, in a total of 109 units (bays), in addition to departments, cadaver rooms, feed storage, administrative sector with reception, consultation, bathing and vaccination rooms, kitchen, pantry, bathrooms, pre-operative, post-operative, operating room, hospitalization, pharmacy and warehouse, with all the necessary structure for care of dogs and cats.

The expectation is that the hospital will become a reference in Public Health in the State of Minas Gerais, with a huge infrastructure for castrations and minor surgeries, with X-ray rooms, ultrasound, blood tests, clinical analysis laboratory, hospitalization, reception, restrooms, recreation and recreation area for animals. The accommodation will provide maximum animal welfare, with thermal conditions, comfortable space, natural lighting during the day, safety for pets and visitors.