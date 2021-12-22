Leandrão and Navarros: Botafogo has prominent center forwards in the accesses for Serie A | firefight

The Botafogo Series B access campaign was led for the third time by a center forward. In 2021 it was Rafael Navarro – who is leaving the club towards Palmeiras -, who led the Alvinegro attack and ended up as the team’s top scorer in the season and in the competition. The other two times he played in the tournament there was also a prominent center forward in the team.

In 2003, Leandrão was the top scorer of the team that finished with the vice-championship for Palmeiras and guaranteed access. Twelve years later, it was the turn of the Uruguayan Navarro to be the goal-man. Even with high seasons at the club, the three athletes left the Rio team after accessing Serie A.

Now coach of Boavista, Leandrão played for Botafogo in 2003, in the club’s first relegation. Despite wearing the Alvinegro shirt for only one season, he played a prominent role in winning access to the elite of Brazilian football that year with 12 goals.

At that time, Botafogo was going through complicated financial conditions, with many structural difficulties. The club needed to play a few games at the Caio Martins Stadium, and did a pre-season at the CFZ, in Recreio. Despite this, the former player and now coach said that his career at Alvinegro was a great step in his career.

– It was sensational. It was a giant leap in my career professionally speaking. After that year at Botafogo, everything in my football career started to happen. I was loaned to Japan and then sold to Korea, I spent five, six years abroad in Asia. And all this thanks to that sensational season with Botafogo. Everything that happened that year and after that year I have to thank Botafogo. I have a great affection for the club. I never forget, I always have it in my memories.

Both in 2003 and in 2021, Botafogo did not experience moments of financial stability. In both campaigns, the club went through problems involving salaries and structure, but the players did not leave the team. And that was what Leandrão highlighted as a similarity in the two periods: the union.

– It’s a resemblance. To this day, much is said about that team from 2003, about the union that team had. And I think that it made a lot of difference in this year of 2021 too, the union of the group, each one buying each other’s idea. In 2003 the difficulties were worse, but each member helped, the reality was different.

In 2015, Botafogo signed Uruguayan Álvaro Navarro for the Serie B dispute. The player had a good start at the club, with six goals scored in his first seven games. He was the team’s top scorer in the competition with nine goals in 15 matches. He stamped the networks of Bragantino, ABC, Sampaio Corrêa, Vitória and Atlético-GO.

Currently at Defensor Sporting Club, Álvaro Navarro Navarro reinforced Botafogo in Serie B to replace Bill. In just six months at the club, he surpassed Rodrigo Pimpão and Neilton in the team’s artillery and fell in favor of the fans. Despite this, he did not continue in General Severiano to classify the team for the Libertadores.

One of Botafogo’s most important players in Serie B, Rafael Navarro had an above-average season and was the big name for the team’s turnaround in the competition. He was top scorer, waiter and the most decisive in the championship. In addition, he ended the year as the player with the most participations in goals in Serie B: 24.

With 15 goals and nine assists, Rafael Navarro leads the podium for the artillery and waiters of Botafogo in Série B. He is also the first number of submissions (87) among the athletes of the Rio team.

Precisely because of the good season he had, Rafael Navarro is leaving. The striker has not renewed with the club and is about to be announced by Palmeiras. The signing of the striker will be the São Paulo club’s third for 2022. The departure did not please the Botafoguenses very much, as he left the club at the end of his contract and left for the rival at no cost.