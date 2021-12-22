Learn how Rico became the record-breaker for A Fazenda 13 engagement

In addition to the R$1.5 million prize, Rico Melquiades left the farm as the participant with the greatest engagement on social media in the entire season of the RecordTV reality series. The brand was achieved thanks to the strategy developed by the team that took care of the comedian’s image throughout the confinement. In a conversation with the column LeoDias, the professionals who made Rico become the darling of the networks guarantee: it is no longer enough to get into reality without drawing up a good communication plan.

Owner of a strong personality, and a temperament that does not allow him to escape from controversies, Rico Melquiades was the great revelation of the thirteenth edition of the reality show A Fazenda. With an upward trajectory, the comedian has gained notoriety through his varied content on social networks and his contradictory participation in two other realities: Um Crush no Paraíso, on the streaming platform Viuzz, and On Vacation with Ex: Celebs, on MTV.

With the opportunity to show what it is like, being filmed 24 hours a day and without cuts, Brazil began to see the best of Rico Melquiades. In almost three months of confinement, the comedian became the participant who gained the most followers throughout A Fazenda 13. His catchphrases, such as “Calada Vence” and “Cobra Caninana”, conquered the public and are being used by everyone, including by the presenter Adriane Galisteu.

Marketing strategies

In addition to his charisma and strong personality, the marketing and social media management strategy of the ex-pawn was very well thought out. “To be successful in a nationwide reality show, the internal game and the coincidences of the edition are no longer enough, it is necessary to establish a position abroad, especially using social networks”, says Andrew Pereira, social communicator and head of social media from Viraliza Entertainment, the company that handles Rico.

According to Andrew, some traditional strategies, including those already employed by participants such as Juliette Freire and Jojo, were adopted. Rico’s profiles are frequently updated on Instagram and Twitter, everything that happened on RecordTV’s rural reality show was narrated in near real-time via TikTok, Telegram, Whatsapp and Facebook.

“Today, with cell phones, people follow everything through social networks, they no longer just wait for the program to be edited and this demands a lot from the person responsible for the networks. People seek another look at events. For example, what happens in reality, even if it is not shown in the issue, will be on the gossip pages, it could go viral on TikTok, it could be the subject of a lot of discussion on Twitter. And this is our point of attention, we have to be on 24/7. At any time, positive content may appear that will need to be published, or negative content, which will need to be refuted or clarified”, says the social communicator.

Rico also had the support of his friend and advisor, Bruno Ribeiro, who shares the coordination of social media with Andrew. “As I was already following Rico, I’m responsible for contacting fans in directs, comments and Whatsapp groups. But together we set up the strategies. After all the success of Rico’s social networks, many people think they have a mega-team behind them and, in fact, we are few, but we are all very committed”, explained Bruno.

