LIVE: watch Flamengo x Fortaleza on NBB – Flamengo

This Tuesday night (21), at 8:00 pm (Brasilia time), Flamengo will return to the courts to face Fortaleza, for the last home match of the 2021 season. At Maracanãzinho, Pride of the Nation will have the support of Maior Fans of the World in search of another victory.

For the duel soon, coach Gustavo de Conti sends the following team to the court: Yago, B. Robinson, Mineiro, Olivinha and JP Batista

– Reservations: Matheus Leoni, Franco Balbi, Túlio da Silva, Rafael Achel, Lucas Martinez, Faverani and Dar Tucker

Do you want to buy Flamengo products online? Discover the fastest and safest store!

At the moment, Flamengo is second in the Novo Basquete Brasil, with 22 points – 10 wins in 12 games -, only behind Franca, with 24. This Tuesday’s game (21), will be valid for the ninth round of the tournament , and will mark Mengo’s last appointment in front of his fans, at Maracanãzinho.

Hours before the duel, the idol of the Pride of the Nation, Olivinha, summoned the red-blacks to attend the stadium. Through social networks, the pivot made a special publication aimed at fans: “Our last commitment at home in 2021. We will try to close this year well with another victory in front of our fans”. To follow Flamengo’s farewell game at Maracanãzinho, FlaTV will broadcast the match.

WATCH LIVE: