Loop Hero is free on the Epic Games Store for 24 hours

This Monday (20), the Epic Games Store announced that the game loop hero will be free for redemption on your platform for the next 24 hours. That’s right, you can access the site and redeem it for free.

Today, we’re going to make you go around in circles, Hero. That’s right, we’re giving away the Loop Hero game for FREE today. Don’t forget to pick up yours until tomorrow at 1pm BRT! 🎁https://t.co/K8EtbQ8GDD pic.twitter.com/4Wqu3t1uXR — Epic Games Brasil (@EpicGamesBR) December 20, 2021

In addition, another title will be available for free in the store starting this Tuesday (21), but the game has yet to be revealed.

loop hero was one of the most praised independent games of 2021, even being nominated for the The Game Awards of 2021 as best game Independent.

In this incredible RPG that mixes strategy, cards and roguelike developed by Four Quarters and published by Devolver Digital, the Lich trapped the world in a timeless cycle and plunged its inhabitants into endless chaos.

Each level is randomly generated and there is always something new to try as you look for the best combinations to make your life easier and strengthen your character.

Usually the game costs BRL 34.90 at Epic Games store, but can be redeemed free of charge until 13:00 this Tuesday (21).

At the end of the year, to celebrate this moment, the Epic Games Store is offering several titles for free on its platform and has even distributed games like Shenmue III and Neon abyss. It will offer one free game per day from December 16th to 30th.