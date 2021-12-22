LOUD hits with team led by Sacy, says website

after the VALORANT Zone to find out that the team led by Gustavo “sacy” Rossi received a proposal from LOUD, ge revealed this Tuesday (21) that the team accepted the proposal and will represent the LOUD at the VALORANT Champions Tour 2022 in Brazil.

After the participation of the Vikings at the Champions 2021, the players revealed that the contract with the organization had ended. In the statement made by the player, the athlete said that he was still willing to negotiate again with the old team, but apparently, the athlete together with the Argentine Matias “saadhak” Delipetro, will go to LOUD.

The duo had the name linked with the Ninjas in Pajamas, MIBR and Stars Horizon also. However, LOUD joined the fray for the team, which includes the former commander KRU Sports, Rodrigo “Onur” Dalmagro, in the project and will be officially on the VALORANT competitive scene for next year.

In addition to the players, the other athletes who will be on the team are Bryan “bang” Luna, Erick “quotation marks” Saints and “Less“. In this case, pAncada and quotation marks also had the names linked to other organizations.

With Vikings, Sacy and Saadhak represented Brazil in the Reykjavík Masters and in the VALORANT Champions 2021. The team was 6th in the Masters and 11th in the Worlds.

See how the LOUD VALORANT line-up will look like:

Matthias “saadhak” Delipetro

Gustavo “sacy” Rossi

Brian “bang” Luna

Erick “quotation marks” saints

“Less“

Rodrigo “Onur” Dalmagro (coach)

