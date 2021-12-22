Lucas Selfie sees marketing ploy in Ícaro Silva’s speech about BBB | Marcelo Bandeira

Reproduction/Instagram Ícaro Silva and Lucas Selfie

Contrary to those who did not take kindly to the words of Ícaro Silva, who asked them to respect “his history, hatred for mediocre entertainment and repulsion for sharing a bathroom” and then stop believing in this absurd idea “that I would consider going to the Big Boster Brasil”, Lucas Maciel, who participated in the twelfth edition of “A Fazenda”, risked a hunch.

Through Twitter, he, who shared the command of “Cabine de Decompression”, along with Lidi Lisboa, on the RecordTV streaming, wrote that it is “very crazy to see how these” tactics usually work, noting that “nothing takes me out of Ícaro Silva, who always defaulted on Dona Vilma at Gigabyte, is going to ‘BBB’ and chose to attack the internet’s animosity to turn some content further on.

From there, interactions began. “Simple, the reverse effect works too, the villain is often more acclaimed than the good guy, we saw this with Carminha and Nazaré”, recalled a user of the microblog. “If it was a strategy, it could be a good shot in the foot because everyone’s rancid with it now,” said another. The third one, on the other hand, said, laughing: “If I go in, I’ll have my supporters just for the courage.”