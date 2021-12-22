Lucas Selfie thinks Ícaro Silva will participate in the BBB

Ícaro Silva made a controversial tweet giving his opinion about speculations about his participation in ‘BBB 22’, and famous people are responding to these criticisms.

After several ex-participants of the global reality show rebutted the actor and his opinions, ex-‘The Farm’ Lucas Selfie also gave his opinion on the matter. However, the ‘Decompression Cabin’ presenter made a different comment from other personalities.

“It’s pretty crazy to see how these marketing strategies always work on the internet. Nothing gets me out of my mind that Ícaro Silva, who always defaulted on Dona Vilma in gigabytes, is going to the BBB and chose to attack internet animosity to turn some content further forward” , Lucas said, mentioning the beginning of Ícaro’s career in the soap opera Malhação.

After saying that he believes in the actor’s participation in the 22nd edition of the reality show, he added: “Let’s follow”.

Tiago Leifert also spoke about the matter, in a text posted on his Instagram where he speaks directly to Ícaro Silva. He said, among other things:

“Thinking that what you do is superior is not based on facts, it’s really arrogance. No metric can support what you’ve written: neither audience, revenue, repercussion, relevance, etc. Only your personal taste is on your side on this one, but it doesn’t get personal when you write it on the social network.”