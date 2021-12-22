Luísa Sonza and Luan Santana exchange caresses on stage and drive fans crazy | famous

The atmosphere heated up during the recording of the DVD by singer Luan Santana entitled “Luan City” which took place this Monday night (20), in São Paulo. The country musician’s visual album has 16 new tracks and with the participation of the singer Luísa Sonza, who partnered with the countryman in the song “Coração Cigano”.

During the live performance of the song, the singers starred in hot moments on stage and led the fans to frenzy. In a video that circulates on the internet, it is possible to see Luan Santana and Luísa Sonza with their faces glued together, implying an almost kiss. On social networks, internet users echoed the caresses exchanged by the musicians on the country singer’s DVD:

“Eitaaaaa eu Shippo kkkkkkk cuz you’re not single Luan”, asked an internet user. “I’m goneooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo”, if surprised another. “It’s acting, right, because as I remember he dates, right?”, highlighted another internet user. “He didn’t turn away from her to kiss hahaha”, joked a fan of Luísa Sonza, referring to a video that circulated on the internet some time ago where, supposedly, the singer avoided kissing his girlfriend Izabela Cunha.

The young woman was also present in the recording of the beloved’s DVD last night and exchanged kisses with Luan Santana backstage at the event. The duos Henrique and Juliano and Chitãozinho and Xororó also participated in the artist’s new musical project. Some famous people also attended the event, such as presenter Maisa Silva, actor Arthur Aguiar and couples Dani Calabresa and Richard Neuman and Gabi Martins and Tierry.

Luísa Sonza surprises

Singer Luísa Sonza surprised the people passing by Avenida Paulista this Sunday afternoon (19th). That’s because, the artist did a surprise show on the avenue that is commonly used for leisure on Sundays. In videos circulating on social networks, the famous appears singing and dancing to her greatest hits being watched by a crowd.

On social networks, internet users were thrilled with the surprise show by Luísa Sonza: “Sometimes I miss living in sp because absolutely EVERYTHING happens there”, said an internet user. “I can’t believe I’m leaving soon for duty and this is happening in São Paulo, hate of life”, lamented another. “The woman did a show in the middle of Paulista do nowhere? That’s crazy”, another Internet user on Twitter was surprised.

There were those who also criticized the free musical performance that lasted a few minutes: “Imagine families with small children passing by the place seeing a woman in panties simulating sexual intercourse”, wrote an internet user. Luísa Sonza didn’t think twice before responding to the attack: “Just go straight”, joked the singer.