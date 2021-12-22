Luiza donates blood to Maurílio and appeals to fans: “Come, please” – Who

+



Luiza donating blood to Maurilio (Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram)

Luiza, of the duo with Maurílio, who has been hospitalized since December 15, when he suffered three cardiac arrests, posted a photo of him donating blood and appealed to the singer’s fans to also donate: “Come, please”. On their official Instagram profile, a bulletin was also published urging blood donation on behalf of the singer, urgently.

“Maurilio is in need of blood donation, he could be of any blood type! We are grateful to everyone who can help! Donations can be made at INGOH, located at Av. 87 nº 598 in the south sector, next to the UNIVERSO college, on Monday on Fridays from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm and on Saturdays from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. Due to the Pandemic caused by the corona virus, we are scheduling donations”, says the newsletter.

Blood donation request to Maurilio (Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram)

Maurilio was transferred from hospital

Early, Luana Ramos made a post on Instagram to talk about her husband’s hospital transfer, who left Jardim América Hospital for the Instituto Ortopédico de Goiânia (IOG) this Monday (20). The change of medical unit was already planned since the beginning of hospitalization, after the singer suffered three cardiac arrests on December 15 and was referred to the ICU.

“And we reached the end of another day with God’s grace! Today Maurílio was transported to another hospital, something that had been foreseen since the first day of hospitalization. It’s incredible how God acts in every detail. Today, the ICU doctor mobile, he was a colleague we’ve known for many years, from our city Empress, who studied with him during the same period of high school, at the same institution and whom we had been seeing for many years. at home and then he was called to do this transfer and agreed to do it, not knowing that it was a longtime friend. Seeing Thiago there gave me and my mother-in-law a huge security and comfort,” he said.

“Thank God, everything went well, the transport took place in seven minutes, in a calm and safe manner. Thank you, Thiago! Here is also my thanks to Hospital Jardim América and its entire team, professionals who were instrumental in our Maurílio was here today and that he welcomed us in such a human and caring way! We thanked and congratulated the team personally, but I wanted to score here too, as everyone was essential and special for us, with so much affection and concern for us! Maurílio for him to thank each one personally. I ask you to keep praying, that he has excellent results in the next exams! God has already made Maurílio a winner.”

The singer Luiza’s stage partner presented a picture of pulmonary thromboembolism after hospitalization. According to the latest medical bulletins, he has been making progress and was already breathing spontaneously, with the help of ventilation.

medical report

According to the medical bulletin released in the early afternoon of Monday (20), Maurílio had an improvement. what made the transfer possible. “Although he is still in serious condition, he has stable health conditions. The situation allowed the transfer, as expected from the beginning, to the IOG, where he will continue his treatment with coverage by the patient’s health plan. The transfer happened in a safe way. , due to records of favorable conditions,” says the statement.

The hospital also reported on the singer’s last 24 hours. “It was possible to turn off the medications to maintain pressure, meaning greater clinical stability. Maurílio remains intubated, breathing spontaneously, only with the support of a mechanical ventilator. He is still on hemodialysis, with good renal function response during the period, he underwent a cranial tomography. Sunday (19), showing inflammation and edema in the central nervous system, already evaluated by the neurology team. (sic)”