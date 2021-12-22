Madagascar Minister Swims For 12 Hours After Helicopter Drops Overboard | World

A Madagascar minister was one of two survivors of a helicopter crash off the northeast coast of the large African island, and he swam for nearly 12 hours before reaching land, Malagasy authorities said.

This Tuesday (21), the search for two other passengers continued after the accident that occurred the day before and whose causes have not yet been determined, the police and port authorities indicated.

Gen. Serge Gelle, the country’s Secretary of State for Police, and a colleague at the institution arrived ashore in the coastal town of Mahambo separately on Tuesday morning, apparently after jumping from the aircraft, according to the head of the port authority. , Jean Edmond Randrianantenaina.

In a video posted on social media, 57-year-old Gelle appears exhausted lying on a deck chair, still wearing his camouflage uniform (see below).

“The time to die has not yet come for me,” the general declared, adding that he felt cold but had not suffered any injuries.

Gella became minister last August as part of a cabinet reshuffle after three decades of police service.

The helicopter was transporting him along with other authorities to inspect the site where a shipwreck occurred on Monday, off the northeast coast of the island country.

At least 21 people died and another 60 were declared missing in the disaster, according to the latest official balance, this Tuesday.

Zafisambatra Ravoavy, another police general, told AFP that Gelle used one of the helicopter’s seats as a buoy.

“He always showed a lot of resistance, in sport, and he kept it even as a minister, as if he were 30 years old,” he said. “He has nerves of steel,” he added to explain the feat.