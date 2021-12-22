Madagascar’s minister swims for 12 hours to reach land after helicopter crashes into sea
MAHAMBO, Madagascar — Madagascar Police Minister General Serge Gelle was one of two survivors after his helicopter crashed off the northeast coast of the African island. After the accident, he swam for nearly 12 hours before reaching land, officials said.
This Tuesday, the search for two other passengers continued. The causes of the accident have not yet been determined, indicated the police and port authorities.
Gelle and a colleague arrived ashore in the coastal town of Mahambo separately on Tuesday morning, apparently after jumping from the aircraft, according to the head of the port authority, Jean Edmond Randrianantenaina.
In a video posted on social media, 57-year-old Gelle appears exhausted lying on a deck chair, still wearing his camouflage uniform.
“The time to die has not yet come for me,” the general declared, adding that he was cold but unharmed.
Gelle became minister in August of this year as part of a reshuffle of the government’s Cabinet after three decades of police service.
The helicopter was transporting him along with other authorities to inspect the site where a shipwreck occurred on Monday, off the northeast coast of the country. At least 39 people died and another 60 were declared missing in the disaster, according to the latest official balance, this Tuesday.
Police chief General Zafisambatra Ravoavy told AFP that Gelle used one of the helicopter’s seats as a buoy.
“He’s always shown a lot of endurance in the sport and kept her even as a minister, as if he was thirty years old,” he said, adding, “He’s got nerves of steel.