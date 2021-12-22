Madagascar’s minister swims for 12 hours to reach land after helicopter crashes into sea

MAHAMBO, Madagascar — Madagascar Police Minister General Serge Gelle was one of two survivors after his helicopter crashed off the northeast coast of the African island. After the accident, he swam for nearly 12 hours before reaching land, officials said.

This Tuesday, the search for two other passengers continued. The causes of the accident have not yet been determined, indicated the police and port authorities.

Gelle and a colleague arrived ashore in the coastal town of Mahambo separately on Tuesday morning, apparently after jumping from the aircraft, according to the head of the port authority, Jean Edmond Randrianantenaina.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Actress Teresa Hui poses for photos for the New Year’s Countdown Event in Times Square, New York, USA Photo: ED JONES / AFP Plaza de Mayo Square is taken over by members of social organizations in action for 20 years of the “corralito”, when then-Economy Minister Domingo Cavallo, who restricted weekly withdrawals to 250 pesos (at the time, US$250), a milestone in the economic crisis that culminated in the resignation of President Fernando De la Rua Photo: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP Indigenous people carry the coffin of a relative killed in a weekend massacre in the village of Chiquix, in the municipality of Santa Catarina de Ixtahuacan, Guatemala. Thirteen people, including four children, were killed in the attack, part of an old land dispute. Photo: JOHAN ORDONEZ / AFP Medical worker prepares Covid-19 PCR test at East Boston Neighborhood Health Center in Boston, Massachusetts, where Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that as of January 15, 2022, the vaccine passport requirement will be required. Photo: JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP One man uses his cell phone as a flashlight while another man searches for items in a damaged supermarket in Shah Alam, Selangor. Malaysia faces massive floods that have left at least 14 dead and more than 70,000 homeless. Photo: ARIF KARTONO / AFP Geese fly over the first winter frost from fields in Oudeland van Strijen, Netherlands Photo: JEFFREY GROENEWEG / AFP

In a video posted on social media, 57-year-old Gelle appears exhausted lying on a deck chair, still wearing his camouflage uniform.

Justice:France returns treasure looted during colonization to Benin

“The time to die has not yet come for me,” the general declared, adding that he was cold but unharmed.

Gelle became minister in August of this year as part of a reshuffle of the government’s Cabinet after three decades of police service.

The helicopter was transporting him along with other authorities to inspect the site where a shipwreck occurred on Monday, off the northeast coast of the country. At least 39 people died and another 60 were declared missing in the disaster, according to the latest official balance, this Tuesday.

Police chief General Zafisambatra Ravoavy told AFP that Gelle used one of the helicopter’s seats as a buoy.

“He’s always shown a lot of endurance in the sport and kept her even as a minister, as if he was thirty years old,” he said, adding, “He’s got nerves of steel.