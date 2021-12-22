Manchester United unveils new protocols against COVID-19 for home games and promises to ‘bar’ those who breach; see the changes

English club stated that it will follow stricter protocols due to the advance of the COVID-19 outbreak

THE Premier League lives with an outbreak of COVID-19 among the teams competing in the competition. This Tuesday (21st), the Manchester United announced that it will follow stricter protocols to control the progress of the virus.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In an official statement, the red devils informed that the access of fans will only be made with the fulfillment of at least one of the items below.

– Proof of double vaccination using a valid NHS COVID Pass or a valid COVID-19 status (for people from Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Jersey or Guernsey) or an approved international equivalent – Evidence of a valid text or email confirmation of a negative lateral flow or PCR test performed within the previous 48 hours – Valid proof of medical exemption (via NHS COVID Pass or equivalent accepted proof of exemption)

Also according to Manchester United, fans aged 18 or over who do not have at least one of these protocol options will be denied access to Old Trafford.

Last Monday (20), the Premier League released a statement after meeting with the clubs to analyze the situation.

See below the statement issued by the Premier League:

It was confirmed at a Premier League club meeting today that, while acknowledging that several are facing outbreaks and challenges from COVID-19, it is the League’s collective intention to continue with the current game schedule wherever safely possible.

The health and well-being of everyone involved remains our priority and the League will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidelines, always proceeding with caution.

A number of issues were discussed at this afternoon’s meeting, including adapting the Premier League COVID-19 deferral process in response to the impact of the Ômicron variant.

The League also confirmed to its clubs today that 92% of players and club staff received one, two or three doses of COVID-19 vaccination, with 84% of players on the vaccination trip.

Players who have received one or two doses must wait the appropriate amount of time before receiving their second vaccination or booster.

The League continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and staff, as well as promote the Government’s public health vaccination messages to clubs and the general public.

No specific details about clubs or individuals will be provided by the League, and player vaccination rates will now be publicly communicated at the end of each month starting in January.