Marcos Mion pays promise with sacrifice for having been hired by Globo· Notícias da TV

On vacation from the recordings of Caldeirão, Marcos Mion took the opportunity to pay a promise. He had made an agreement with Nossa Senhora Aparecida that, if he was hired by Globo, he would walk from Minas Gerais to the city of Aparecida, in the interior of São Paulo. Now the presenter is making this sacrifice and has opened his heart about it on social media.

“I disappeared a little because I’m traveling from Minas Gerais to Aparecida. It’s no longer a secret that I had this promise made to Our Lady for years: that she would bless me with my going to Globo,” he began the speech.

“How many times have I talked to her thinking that maybe it wasn’t even for me, disappointed to hit the bar once more… But I never lost faith that Jesus Christ and Our Lady were keeping for the right time the fulfillment of my greatest wish. And let’s go. to match? Everything that’s happening couldn’t be better! Mommy took care of it, blessed it, I put up with the process… It happened!!”, celebrated the presenter.

“Now it’s time to say thanks. 110km on foot, mostly uphill, dirt road and a lot of gratitude in my heart! Thank you Mãezinha! Thank you Jesus! And we’ll continue to Aparecida!”, he concluded.

Mion was hired by Globo in August of this year, to replace Luciano Huck at Caldeirão. He will remain on the network next year and will also command a reality show on Multishow.

See photos of Marcos Mion on his journey to Aparecida: