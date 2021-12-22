Marfrig is one step away from taking control of BRF

This is because BRF is carrying out a massive capital increase of 325 million new common shares, which would provide a ?opening? for Marfrig to increase its stake to 52%.

BRF’s by-laws determine that, if a shareholder crosses the line of 33.33% interest, he/she will launch an OPA (Public Acquisition Offer) for the remaining shares with a 40% premium over the average price of the last 30 or 120 days, whichever is higher.

But there is an exception to this rule, which is the possibility to go over this limit in the case of a capital increase.

??If Marfrig is indeed willing to do this, we believe there is a risk that the offer will come above market prices, which combined with the opportunity to significantly resolve BRF’s capital structure constraints, are the reasons why we believe that shareholders will approve the capital increase despite the dilution??, point out BTG Pactual analysts Thiago Duarte and Henrique Brustolin in a report sent to clients this Monday (20th).

But what if the remaining shareholders, around 66.8%, also decide to increase the capital at any price? Marfrig could only reach 43%. However, BTG considers this result unlikely.

??This is also another reason why we believe another strategic investor acting aggressively on the follow-on seems unlikely?? if Marfrig were to exercise its priority rights, this new investor would be able to achieve an interest of ??only?? 19% even if it were able to obtain all the other shares to be offered, which would be further reduced if other minority shareholders also subscribed?, they explain.