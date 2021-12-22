Marvel officially names the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spiders

Up until Marvel itself began to divulge certain important details. of the movie, now that it’s premiered, but it doesn’t hurt to let me know: the text contains spoilers from Spider-Man: No Return Home.

We suspected all along that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be present in the movie, what we didn’t know was how to refer to them without generating confusion. The subject is even the subject of a hilarious scene where they decide to call themselves ‘Peter No. 1’, ‘Peter No. 2’ and ‘Peter No. 3’.

Thinking of ending the mess once and for all, Marvel decided to help us by giving “official nicknames” to each of the Spiders.

According to publication on Marvel’s official website, now we can refer Tobey Maguire’s version like the ‘Neighborhood Buddy Spider’ and Andrew Garfield as the ‘Amazing Spider Man’ respectively.

Easier and a little obvious, anyway, now fans of the character can already have a guide to how to refer to each actor without causing complexity. However, whether the guys will follow this little rule is something we doubt is very.

About Spider-Man 3

The third feature of the Spider man at the Marvel Cinematic Universe received the title of Spider-Man: No Return Home.

Scheduled for release in late 2021, production is one of the most anticipated of Phase 4 of the UCM, with the expectation of the return of characters from the old movie franchises of the Spider.

In addition to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) having to deal with the fact that his secret identity was revealed in the previous film, the film will have the bad guys Electro (Jamie Foxx), who appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina), antagonist of the second film in Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

THE Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is another confirmed.

The big mystery is up to the rumors surrounding the return of two previous Spider-Man performers, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, not yet confirmed.

In this way, the feature film would have 3 versions of Amigao da Neighborhood, possibly opening the door to the Marvel multiverse for good.

Spider-Man: No Return Home debuted in December 16, 2021.

