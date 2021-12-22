mass departure of employees may delay new games

Ubisoft it may be dealing with a serious human resources problem, according to the investigative website Axios. According to the vehicle, the company has suffered from the “mass departure” of several employees over the past 18 months.

Dismissals have been made at the low, middle and high levels alike. Five of the 25 people cited at the top of the credits for Far Cry 6 have already resigned. And 12 of the 50 at the top of the credits of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla they also abandoned their positions.

According to the LinkedIn profile of the Ubisoft studios in Montreal and Toronto, Canada, they have jointly lost 60 collaborators in the past six months.

On condition of anonymity, two employees told Axios that these frequent departures are impacting the pace of production of the new games. Among the projects at the company are a new version of Splinter Cell, the remake of Prince of Persia is the new Assassin’s Creed: Infinity.

There are some possible explanations for this “mass exodus”. One of them goes far beyond the gaming industry.

Apparently, the covid-19 pandemic made people re-evaluate their professional situation with new eyes. Several experts around the world are detecting an abnormal amount of workers quitting in various sectors of the economy – simply frustrated with current employment conditions or in search of new opportunities.

In the case of Ubisoft in Montreal, employees interviewed by Axios believe the “blame” is the heated market: there are a lot of good job offers at competing studios. Ubisoft even offered salary increases recently to try to contain the problem.

Another aspect may be the way the company reacted to reports of sexism and toxic behavior in the corporate culture, made by employees and former employees since 2020.

According to a former employee: “they [os diretores da Ubisoft] they constantly emphasized the idea of ​​’going ahead’ and ‘looking ahead’, ignoring employee complaints and concerns. The company’s reputation was very difficult to support. It was really vexatious.”

