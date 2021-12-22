Matrix Resurrections has funny post-credits scene; know everything

[ATENÇÃO: Spoilers de Matrix Resurrections a seguir!]

Don’t leave the cinema while the credits roll on Matrix Resurrections – at least not if you want to have one last laugh. The principal Lana Wachowski has a funny little segment for the post-credits moment of your movie, and you can check the description below.

In the scene, we return to the office of the game design company where Neo/Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) worked at the beginning of the film. There, employees are still trying to figure out a good way to make a sequel to their most popular game of all time… matrix.

That’s when two of the programmers say that, these days, the public doesn’t want complex narratives, but a superficial pleasure that causes immediate reaction, like a good old kitten video. That’s where the final suggestion comes from: “We need a ‘Gatrix'”.

Read the official synopsis of Matrix Resurrections: “In a world of two realities – everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson will need to choose again to follow the White Rabbit. Choice, a mere illusion, is the only way to enter or leave the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever”

The first matrix was released in 1999. With the sequels, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, both from 2003, the franchise earned $1.6 billion at the world box office.

Matrix Resurrections premiere in December 22 in theaters.

