Matrix Resurrections is not the beginning of a new trilogy, says Lana Wachowski

Lana Wachowski denied that there are plans for more films in the franchise matrix after Matrix Resurrections, firmly answering a question from the Associated Press on the red carpet at the movie premiere.

“What? Who said that [que Resurrections vai começar uma nova trilogia]? We need a name!”, she joked. “My producers are there, I can’t say anything… But no”.

Read the official synopsis of Matrix Resurrections: “In a world of two realities – everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson will need to choose again to follow the White Rabbit. Choice, a mere illusion, is the only way to enter or leave the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever”

The first matrix was released in 1999. With the sequels, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, both from 2003, the franchise earned $1.6 billion at the world box office.

Matrix Resurrections premiere in December 22 in theaters.

