Matrix Resurrections | our first impressions

The first showing of Matrix Resurrections for the Brazilian press it happened today (21), and of course everyone wants to know what to expect from the fourth film in the franchise – but no spoilers! Therefore, before the publication of our review, we share here our first impressions of the new epic of Lana Wachowski – Look:

Read the official synopsis of Matrix Resurrections: “In a world of two realities – everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson will need to choose again to follow the White Rabbit. Choice, a mere illusion, is the only way to enter or leave the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever”

The first matrix was released in 1999. With the sequels, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, both from 2003, the franchise earned $1.6 billion at the world box office.

Matrix Resurrections premiere in December 22 in theaters.

