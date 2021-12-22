Mattos exits negotiations with Raniel and Danilo Avelar

The news that Alexandre Mattos will no longer be football director for 2022 stirred up the backstage of Cruzeiro. However, the stoppage of two business days earlier already indicated that changes in the football department could soon emerge under the command of Ronaldo, now the club’s majority partner.

Striker Raniel and right-back Danilo Avelar had advanced conversations. In the case of the Santos forward, negotiations stopped evolving a few days ago, taking the player by surprise. Alexandre Mattos had called Raniel directly to invite him back to Toca da Raposa. With the departure of Mattos from the process, Vasco, who had already shown interest in the athlete, was once again an option.

As for Danilo Avelar, people linked to the athlete and the club said that there was no contact from Cruzeiro stopping the negotiation. However, Corinthians, at this moment, is afraid that the negotiations will also be stagnant after the departure of Mattos. As in the case of Raniel, the indication of the lateral came from the manager.

Before Ronaldo was announced as the owner of SAF, Cruzeiro had already announced nine players for 2022: goalkeeper Jailson, defenders Maicon and Sidnei, right-back Pará, defensive midfielders Filipe Machado, Pedro Castro, midfielders Fernando Neto and João Paulo and the forward Edu.

Mattos had not been officially announced as Cruzeiro’s new football director. However, informally, it had already been working on attracting players for the 2022 season. The tendency is for Paulo André, who already works with Ronaldo, to assume the portfolio of heavenly football.