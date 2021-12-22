Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, is again sedated, says medical bulletin

Goiania – The 28-year-old singer Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro, from the duo with Luiza, was again sedated this Thursday afternoon (12/21). The information appears in the last medical bulletin of the sertanejo released by the Instituto Ortopédico de Goiânia (IOG), where he has been hospitalized since Monday (20/12). As the note, he remains in serious condition in the ICU and on hemodialysis.

“Patient Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro, 28 years old, diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism, is currently intubated, mechanically ventilated, sedated, undergoing continuous hemodialysis, in follow-up with hematology, neurology and nephrology. MRI performed this afternoon”, says the bulletin.

Copy of 3 Cards_Photo_Gallery (6) ***Maurilio(1) Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro, from the duo Luiza & Maurílio, was born on February 15, 1993, is 28 years old and was born in Imperatriz, in Maranhão.Reproduction/Instagram ***Maurilio(2) In addition to being a singer, he is also a composer, producer and arranger. The biggest success of his career is Sextou with S de SaudadeReproduction/Instagram ***Maurillius(3) Alongside Luiza, Maurílio gained great national recognition in 2019. They have also recorded with Alcione, Marília Mendonça, Jorge and Gabriel DinizReproduction/Instagram ***Luiza-and-Maurílio-highlighted-RED Luiza also gained repercussion on social media for dating ex-BBB Marcela Mc GowanFacebook/Reproduction ***Maurilio (4) Maurílio and Luiza met in 2017, when the singer went on vacation in Imperatriz, Maranhão. In the same year they started singing togetherReproduction/Instagram ***Luíza and Maurílio Inspired by Marília Mendonça, the singer invited her partner to record a video. With the repercussion of the production, there was a great appeal for the duo to become officialReproduction/Instagram ***Maurilio(6) The countryman suffered some cardiac arrest on Tuesday night (12/14) and is in serious condition at the Jardim América hospital, in GoiâniaReproduction/Instagram ***Maurilio(7) The singer had just returned from a work trip when he got sick, in the city of GoiásReproduction/Instagram ***Maurilio(8) On his social networks, hours before going to the hospital, Maurílio made a post about the duo’s participation in the DVD Não é o Fim do Mundo, by Zé Felipe and MiguelReproduction/Instagram 0

Earlier, to metropolises, the doctor at Workshow, the office that manages the duo, Wandervan Azevedo said that the singer would perform the exam to assess cerebral edema and possible prognosis of sequelae.

“He should be down soon for the MRI. Let’s check out the brain swelling and the prognoses. The result is not expected to be ready today and will be analyzed and evaluated by a multidisciplinary team including a radiologist, an intensivist and a neurologist. The condition now has stable conditions, but it remains serious”, the doctor told the metropolises.

Worrisome

Edema/swelling was detected on Sunday (12/19) and is considered to be of concern. The doctor accompanying the musician said that the condition is a reflection of the cardiac arrest he suffered, but it is still not possible to predict possible sequelae. The singer remains intubated, breathing with the aid of mechanical ventilation and undergoing hemodialysis.

Maurílio has been hospitalized since the morning of last Wednesday (12/15), when he felt sick while recording a DVD in the capital of Goiás. The countryman came to suffer three cardiac arrests, after being admitted to Hospital Jardim América a week ago.

On Monday morning (12/20), after showing signs of improvement and positive reaction to the treatment being carried out, the artist was transferred to the IOG.

blood of any kind

The singer’s family is carrying out a campaign to collect blood. Donations can be made at the Goiano Institute of Oncology and Hematology (Ingoh), located on Avenida 87, in Setor Sul, in Goiânia. The singer needs blood donations of any kind.

Donations are received Monday through Friday, from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm, and on Saturdays from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, scheduling is needed. It is also worth noting some special hours depending on the year-end festivities.

Understand

In the early morning hours of last Wednesday (12/15), Maurílio felt sick during his participation in the DVD “No é o Fim do Mundo”, by Zé Felipe and Miguel. The recording took place at the JL event space, in Jardim América, in Goiânia.

When Maurílio was saying goodbye to his fans, he had a sudden illness and had to be hospitalized in a hurry. The nearest health unit is Hospital Jardim América, about 1.5 km away. He had several cardiac arrests and needed resuscitation.

Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro was born on February 15, 1993, is 28 years old and was born in Imperatriz, Maranhão. In addition to being a singer, he is a composer, producer and arranger. The biggest success of his career is “Sextou com S de Saudade”.

Maurílio and Luiza met in 2017, when the singer went on vacation in Imperatriz, Maranhão. In the same year, they started to sing together, when she invited him to go on stage during a friend’s birthday.

Inspired by Marília Mendonça, the singer invited her partner to record a video. With the repercussion of the production, the call for the duo to form was great.