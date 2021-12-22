Mc Mirella and Dynho Alves returned? reconciliation is announced on Instagram

According to the Fama e Famosos gossip page, Dynho Alves and Mc Mirella will resume the wedding in 2022. For those who don’t know, the singer decided to end the engagement after seeing the dancer having a close intimate contact with Sthefane Matos during confinement at A Fazenda 13.

In other words, Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves entered the program, married and ended up leaving totally single. So, in addition to Mc Mirella filing for divorce, Victor Igoh also decided to announce the end of his engagement with the digital influencer. Remember that Mc Gui and Aline Mineiro are also on the track.

First of all, you can’t miss this other article either: Arthur Aguiar gives indications that he will participate in Big Brother Brasil 22

message exchange

Dynho Alves even informed columnist Leo Dias, who had already exchanged messages with Mc Mirella after leaving the reality show. He revealed that the singer is calm about the controversial issue of recent days.

Content related post

“I’m much better now, more relaxed. I was able to talk to her, yes. She answered me here, sent me messages here. We’re talking, let’s see what happens.”, he said in an excerpt of the message.

In addition, check out this article that is making people talk all over the web: Marília Mendonça would have predicted the accident, points out Maiara and Maraisa

“All in God’s timing now. She needs some time for her to think about things, to have her moment, because really these things that happened are very difficult. But thank God she answered me here and she’s calmer.”., finished.