Melody cries out in despair over banned music and appeals to Anitta | famous

Melody surprised the audience by releasing “Fake Love”, a forró version of Anitta’s song “Faking Love” featuring Saweetie. Although, the release was not authorized by the record company, according to the singer herself. As expected, the song was dropped from all digital platforms. Desperate, she appealed to the “Girl From Rio” singer.

Crying, Melody said she had to take the music off the air. “I don’t know if you saw it, but I had to remove the music from all platforms and the music guys, I made the song sound like ‘Assalto Perigoso’, it was a remix and then I put her, Anitta’s voice and put a remix on top and the label didn’t want to post it”, started. The singer said she received an alert from the label before, but still released the song.

“Yesterday when I posted, they sent me an email asking me to delete it so I wouldn’t post. I said: ‘I really understand’. I tried to take her voice [Anitta], take her image, but they didn’t let me post it anyway. They asked me to take it off. Guys, seriously, I’m very sad”, she said, her makeup smudged from crying.

According to Melody, she offered the monetization of the song to the label. “I did it from the heart, I swear. All the rights to the song I offered them, all the monetization, already proving that I didn’t want to make money from this song. It was actually another tribute because she [Anitta] she said she liked ‘Dangerous Assault’, she said she liked pisseiros”, he said.

“So I thought, ‘Wow, I’m going to do a tribute to her’, but they took away the music”, lamented the teenager. At the end of the video, she asked people to upload a hashtag “liberates Anitta” to let the music go back to the platforms. Anitta spoke after the noise that was made on the internet.

Anitta speaks out about Melody

After all the controversy surrounding Melody’s pisser version, Anitta spoke up. The singer explained how copyright to a song works. In the post, she praised the version, but clarified that the internet is not “Nobody’s Land”. “Hahahaha when I tell you that this melody girl is going to be the next kikiki in Brazil you don’t believe me hahaha. But also when I say that she needs to let me take care of her career because the father is not correct, they don’t listen to me either. [risos]”, she started on Twitter.

“They just sent me the (great) version that melody did of faking love. But guys, music is not a mess and the Internet is no man’s land when it comes to third-party property. It’s automatic my label’s algorithm to automatically take down any posted content, that has my voice or image and is not previously authorized. Therefore, the links uploaded with my voice and image probably dropped”, continued.

Furthermore, the music belongs to eleven owners. “As for the version of the song without my voice… this one also needs permission from the publisher (sony)… which every good businessperson knows is not done through Twitter, but between publishers through emails, calls etc. Faking Love has 11 owners. The authorization must be formally sent (not via Twitter) to these 11 (my releasing my share does not mean that other people will). And there’s no way to release it”, completed.

Hahahaha when I tell you that this melody girl is going to be the next kikiki in Brazil you don’t believe me hahaha. But also when I say that she needs to let me take care of her career because the father is not correct either, they don’t listen to me hahaha. + — Anitta (@Anitta) December 22, 2021

