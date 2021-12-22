Melody deletes unauthorized feat promotional material with Anitta

This Monday (20), melody announced a partnership not allowed with anitta. The teen funkeira produced a pisseiro version of the veteran’s international hit, “faking love“. The “collaboration”, called “fake love“, succeeds the success of “Dangerous Assault“, a Brazilian version of “Positions“, in Ariana Grande.

After releasing an excerpt of her new bet, Melody deleted all material promoting the music from her social networks. “fake love” would be released this Tuesday (21), but with the sudden exclusion of material from social media, fans are wondering if the song will actually be released.

Now, the public is also questioning whether Anitta would have prevented the release of the unauthorized version or if the teen star is preparing some surprise with the singer.

excerpt

Melody had released a snippet of her new bet on social media. “Tomorrow, at 6 pm, it has a launch on my YouTube channel, Official Melody. Another hit piseiro version this time of my idol’s song [sic.] anitta“, wrote the artist.

signed bass to put fake love in the top 1 of itunes br – Luccas pic.twitter.com/T7FG3BUL0G — luquinhɑs bɑd (@luccasnitto) December 20, 2021

In an interview with Gooseberry Talk Podcast, Melody commented on the partnership for the first time. “Does she sing in the song? Sings. But did she sing with me? No…”, joked the teen singer, who even explained that she admires the singer, despite the intrigues.

“I never intended to compete or anything like that. I think she’s an icon in Brazil, I think she’s the biggest in Brazil (…) I want to be the biggest in the world, but I think she’s an amazing thing, you know? That’s why I say ‘wow, I want to be like Anitta or even more’, because she is a very amazing person, she is a very smart person, dedicated as hell. So every time I compare myself to Anitta, it’s not like ‘Wow, [ela é] less than me’. No. I want to be the same [a ela] and more, understand?”