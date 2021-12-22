Melody despairs after her remix for Anitta’s song is taken off the air, and pleads with the singer: “I can’t believe it”; watch

After hitting with the song “Assalto Perigoso”, using the sample of the track “Positions”, by Ariana Grande, Melody’s novelty is the song “Fake Amor”, a version of “Faking Love”, originally released by Anitta and Saweetie. The song caused quite a stir on social media this week, mainly due to the fact that the teenager announced that it was a partnership with the powerful – who had not been aware of the recording.

This Tuesday (21), the singer released the song only on YouTube. However, a few hours later, the video appeared as “private” to the public. Social media shares promoting the work were no longer available either. Some unofficial channels recorded the song and continued playing on the platform.

On Instagram, Melody shared a video with her makeup smudged, implying that she had cried a lot. She explained that she had to take the video off the air because of Anitta’s record company. “I made the song similar to ‘Dangerous Assault’, it was a remix. I also put Anitta’s voice and the remix on top, the record company wouldn’t let me post it. yesterday when i posted [o anúncio], they sent me an email asking me to delete, not to post”, began the teenager.

“They asked me to take it off. Guys, seriously, I’m very sad! I did it from the heart, I swear! I didn’t want money. I tried to offer them all the rights to the song, you know? All monetization. It was more of a tribute, because she [Anitta] she said she liked ‘Dangerous Assault’, with pisser, then I thought: ‘I’ll pay homage to her’”, he argued.

Melody even tried to make an appeal to Anitta. “If you’re watching this video, woman, please release! Really, I did it from the heart. I don’t want to gain anything from music. I did it because I really enjoyed it. I wanted to show the people that I’m trying to do a nice job. Everyone was embracing the song! Let me release the song again, please! Don’t crash my channel! I’m not believing”, said the teenager, then asking her followers to start a campaign for the artist to let her promote the work.

The remix of Anitta and Saweetie’s feat is all sung by Melody in Portuguese, telling the story of someone who became obsessed with someone else and even created a fake profile on social media to “stalk”. The new version only includes some occasional harmonies by the carioca and the rapper, and the pop/funk mix was replaced by piseiro beats.

The release gained repercussions on the web yesterday, but two weeks ago, Melody and sister Bella announced the “feat” with Anitta during the “Gooseberry Talk” podcast. “I’m releasing a song with Anitta! The way it is, nobody knows”, the singer had fun. “It’s with her, but without her present”, explained Bella. “Does she sing in the song? Sings. Did she sing with me? No!”, completed Melody. The two even joked that the carioca had “recorded in the studio and posted it on YouTube”, after which they would only have “finished” with the teenager’s vocals.

“You guys are going to release a song with her, but she doesn’t know that?”, asked the presenter Muca Muriçoca, trying to understand the story. “Exactly! Anitta, do you know now”, confirmed Melody. The interview snippet went viral earlier this week, along with the official announcement for “Fake Love,” which initially featured a montage of photos of Anitta and Melody together as the cover of the single.

To Splash, from UOL, Anitta’s team took a stand saying that the partnership announcement was not correct. Earlier today, the public didn’t fail to notice that Melody’s Instagram post with the supposed partnership cover had also been deleted. Soon, many believed that some impasse had occurred. However, the teenager continued with the plans. The only difference was that she created a new version for the promotion, now without mentioning Anitta’s name or photo. THE hugogloss.com also contacted girl from Rio’s team, but until the post was closed, no one had commented on the release.

In fact, this isn’t the first time Melody has announced a song with Anitta without her knowing. In 2015, when the singer was just eight years old, her official Facebook page published the alleged collab with the carioca, “Meninas Poderosas”, which would be launched in February of that year. The artist commented on the publication with some questions, implying that she had no idea what it was about.

The photo went viral but was soon deleted. “We don’t know if it was Anitta herself who wrote or the production. Melody is a huge fan of Anitta, and the dream is to do something with her. We are trying to contact her to understand what happened. Maybe we were too hasty”, said MC Belinho, father of the singer. “Guys, I doubt she was the one who answered that. I bet it was someone from your production who didn’t know about our future partnership. I hope so, because I love her so much and I’m dreaming of her participation in my music”, expressed Melody at the time.