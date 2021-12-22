Meta, Twitter and Amazon cancel participation in CES, the world’s largest technology fair, because of Ômicron

LAS VEGAS – Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases and the advancement of the Ômicron variant, Amazon, Meta, Pinterest, Twitter and several other tech companies will no longer be appearing in person at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world’s largest technology fair .

The event, organized by the Consumer Technology Association and taking place in Las Vegas, is still scheduled to start in early January. But efforts to hold the fair – which opens the sector’s calendar every year – in the face-to-face model, after the first virtual edition this year, were hampered by the worsening of the pandemic.

“Due to the surge in Covid cases across the country last week, we’ve decided to cancel our personal presence at CES next month,” Twitter said in a statement. “We will continue to actively monitor the situation in the new year and find other opportunities to connect with our customers and partners.”

Meta, owner of Facebook, echoed these remarks. “Due to the caution and care of our employees, we will not be attending CES in person due to growing public health concerns related to Covid-19,” said Meta. The company is exploring how it can participate virtually.





Amazon and its subsidiary Ring, which works with solutions for connected homes, did the same. The retail and technology giant said, “Due to the rapidly changing situation and uncertainties surrounding the Omicron variant, we will no longer have an on-site presence at CES.”

CES sponsor T-Mobile said on Tuesday that it will “significantly limit” its personal presence at the event. And CEO Mike Sievert will no longer deliver a keynote address at the event, either in person or online.

“The vast majority of our team will not travel to Las Vegas,” said the operator. The company “expects an in-person CES 2023, which we hope will include an onstage talk in front of a live audience.”

Pinterest, which planned to have a reduced presence, decided to cancel it entirely. Like Twitter, the social media company was not officially part of the program.

Other companies were already planning mainly digital showcases. Nvidia Corp. she said she “was cautious from the start” and that her press conference is only virtual. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. said it is participating, but with a limited presence.

CES presenter Samsung Electronics Co. said on Tuesday that it is “closely monitoring the current health situation” and planning to take appropriate action. Its next steps could include “smaller on-site delegation and strengthening online experiences,” the company said.

But several big names remain with plans for the conference, which has been taking place for 54 years and typically attracts tens of thousands of people, having previously showcased products such as Microsoft’s VCR, DVD and Xbox.

Sony Group Corp. and Google of the Alphabet group told Bloomberg News they are still scheduled to attend but are monitoring local conditions. Sony added that it is including a digital version of its participation, which involves a large booth and a press conference. Qualcomm Inc. still plans to participate as well.





Some smaller tech companies, including smartphone maker OnePlus and VR headset developer HTC Vive, said they also plan to attend the show. Apple Inc., which came to CES two years ago to present a panel on privacy, had no plans to attend the 2022 conference.

Several technology-focused publications, including The Verge, Engadget, TechCrunch and CNET portals, said they are not sending reporters to Las Vegas to cover the conference.

The CTA, however, has no plans to cancel the face-to-face conference. The group released the number of participating companies as well as their updated security protocols, including optional daily tests for Covid-19.

Gary Shapiro, the group’s longtime chairman, responded to questions with a statement saying that more than 100 government officials are scheduled to attend the conference. He also pointed to ongoing registrations from participants and companies.