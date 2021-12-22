‘MGLU3 debacle’: in addition to economic issues, Magazine Luiza’s share decline can be explained by Dow’s Theory; see how to protect yourself and understand the future of action

High inflation with the potential to intensify, Brazilians with less income, the increasingly weaker real and international competition led Magazine Luiza’s actions (MGLU3) to fall apart.

This whole situation led to the empire of Luiza Trajano and its competitors finding it difficult to pass on the high prices in their supply chain to the final consumer, which hurt the company’s margins, helped to result in a weaker balance sheet and brought an aversion to the market.

The fall of the Stock Exchange, amidst the PEC dos Precatório, the rise in inflation, the fall of commodities and the deterioration of the fiscal scenario also helped. But, in addition to these issues, investment analyst Rogério Araújo, rResponsible for a portfolio of stocks and options that has accumulated an increase of 125% this year, he brings another point of technical analysis that, in his view, should be taken into account: Dow’s theory, which speaks of tops and bottoms.

Educational head of the Vitreo brokerage and presenter of “De Olho no Grafico” on Seu Dinheiro’s YouTube (access here), Araújo explains that MGLU3 reached a “bottom point” in November 2020. That is, it reached a low in a downward movement that precedes a high.

This move (represented in “V” by the chart below explained by him in the chart below) helped the stocks to create a price support that held back both the declines and the lows. It turns out, however, that this condition was broken on the red marble in the chart.

This situation did not mean that it was time to sell the stock (by the way, now is not the time either, as Rogério explains in the video on this link), but it required, at the time, a prudent attitude from investors:

“At this point, it would be up to the investor to work with equity protection options such as PUTS, put options. This mechanism would help the investor to protect the portfolio to make money (or avoid losing it) in downward trends”, explains Rogério Araújo.

Watch the full video below, in which he explains that, yes, there is a downward trend for MGLU3 currently, but there is a prospect of the stock going up 200% in the next 2 years, as there is no deterioration in the retailer’s fundamentals. It also tells you how to protect yourself from possible current downfalls. Check out:

But who is Rogério Araújo?

Responsible for Vitreo Trading, the analyst has been in the financial market since 1993 and, this year alone, while the Ibovespa melts 10% and shares accumulate falls of almost 80%, his portfolio rises 125%, as follows:

85.45% return on protected shares (80% of the portfolio)

312% profit on day trade (4% of the portfolio)

403% gain on structured operations with options (16% of the portfolio)

It is in view of these results and their responsible analyses, with a focus on profit and protection, That Your Money invited Rogério to present the De Olho na Graph board, in which he will present weekly investment insights, ways to protect his money from downside scenarios and monitoring opportunities, as well as graph analysis.

Check out the first video of the picture below, about the perspectives for the actions of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and subscribe to our channel to keep an eye out for opportunities that matter to your wealth:

