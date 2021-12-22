Minister Luís Roberto Barroso is seen singing with Diogo Nogueira in marriage

The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Luís Roberto Barroso, was seen singing and dancing, alongside singer Diogo Nogueira, at a wedding party last Saturday, 18, in Rio Claro -SP.

The minister has become the target of criticism on social media, as he appears unmasked and close to the others present. The journalist from Globo Heraldo Pereira also appears in the images, celebrating alongside Barroso. The trio sings songs like “Aquarela Brasileira” and “Vou Festejar”.

Netizens aligned with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) rejected the minister for crowding together without masks and used the moment to criticize the injunction that made the vaccine passport mandatory for travelers entering Brazil; of which Barroso is the author.

