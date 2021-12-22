Ministry of Health opens public consultation on vaccination of children against Covid and worries doctors

BRASÍLIA AND SÃO PAULO — The Extraordinary Secretariat for Combating Covid-19 (Secovid), of the Ministry of Health (MS), made official this Wednesday the public consultation regarding the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against Covid -19. The process was disclosed in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU) and will take place from December 23, 2021 to January 2, 2022. Specialists are against the strategy.

According to the Ministry of Health, the public consultation will serve to “demonstrate civil society regarding vaccination against covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years old” and “so that duly substantiated contributions are presented”.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, had already stated that the folder would consult the opinion of the population and analyze technical documents to decide on vaccination in children. This Tuesday, Queiroga questioned the problem of holding a public consultation after the decision was criticized.

— What’s the harm in holding a public consultation? Senate conducts public consultation, Chamber conducts public consultation, Supreme Court (Federal) conducts public consultation. Could it be that the Ministry of Health cannot carry out a public consultation? Can’t you hold a public hearing to discuss with Brazilian society in the evaluation process? Of course it can, it has even been validated by the Supreme Court. Like? Because it is within the legislation – said the minister during an event in Rondônia.

Epidemiologist Carla Domingues, who headed the National Immunization Program (PNI) for eight years (2011-2019), says she has never seen this happen and explains the reason for the criticism.

According to her, the path to adopting a vaccine or a group in the PNI goes beyond the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which authorized the use of Pfizer’s vaccine for children last Thursday, by advisory bodies such as the Chamber Covid-19 Immunization Advisory Technician (Cetai) or the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec).

— The vaccine already has definitive registration, all safety and efficacy criteria have been proven. The Cetai, composed of scientific societies, infectious diseases, pediatrics, immunization, all, plus Conasems, Conass, and people of notorious knowledge, issued a unanimous favorable position. The basis of the PNI is always to listen to civil society, but one based on scientific knowledge. I’m not going to hold public consultations for people who don’t understand vaccines to give their opinion, because that’s a guess, without scientific evidence – says Domingues.

Unlike this one, not all vaccines presented to Organs advisory bodies are approved. The dengue vaccine, for example, was not incorporated because there was not enough scientific evidence of safety and efficacy.

— There is already a unanimous scientific position on the vaccination of children against Covid-19. The US alone has applied more than 7 million doses, more than 10 countries have adopted it and now the European Union. We already have data not only from clinical studies, but from the real world of more than 10 million doses applied and there have been no cases of vaccine-related seriousness. This debate has already become political, it is no longer technical – considers the former coordinator of the PNI.

For infectologist Luana Araújo, who has a Masters in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University, in the USA, the consultation is a strategy to postpone the decision, something very dangerous in a scenario of advance of the Ômicron variant and the return to classes in little more than one month.

— Public consultation works when there is an issue that needs to be shared with non-technical civil society. All scientific societies have already declared themselves in favor of vaccination. This consultation not only should not exist, any result should not interfere with a decision that should be scientific. This is a tool for manipulation, postponement of decision, by other interests – says Araújo. — That there is no intention of approval is clear, public and notorious, and this has been explicitly stated in an anti-vaccination campaign by the public administration, but doing it with children is very lowly.

The doctor fears, in addition to the death of children by Covid-19, the long-term consequences of the disease “in individuals in training”. She cites the risk of sequelae in relation to memory, learning and mental health problems.

Araújo believes that one of the possibilities after the consultation is the decision to vaccinate only children with comorbidities or to restrict vaccination to those with medical authorization, options that would consist of “a medical and management error”.