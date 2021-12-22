Ministry of Health will make public consultation on Pfizer’s vaccine in children – National

(photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agencia Brasil) Even with the endorsement and recommendation of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and the Covid-19 Immunization Technical Advisory Board (CTAI Covid-19), the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years with the Pfizer vaccine goes through It is a public consultation, opened by the Ministry of Health, from this Thursday (23/12) until 2 January. The opening of the consultation was published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Wednesday (22).

“The period from December 23, 2021 to January 2, 2022 is established for the submission of duly substantiated contributions”, says the text signed by the extraordinary secretary of Covid-19 confrontation, Rosana Leite de Melo.

The public consultation for vaccination against covid-19 was not carried out previously, since after the approval by ANVISA of a certain vaccine, the Ministry of Health only adopted the inclusion of the vaccine in the vaccination campaign against the new coronavirus.

This time, however, the folder adopts a different attitude. The federal government resists including the pediatric public in the vaccination campaign against the new coronavirus. The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, has indicated, more than once, that he is not in a hurry to start immunizing the group. He said that “the enemy rush of perfection” in relation to the vaccination of children.

Data from the Technical Advisory Board on Immunization of Covid-19 indicate that, from the beginning of the pandemic to the last day 6, 1,449 children aged 0 to 11 years died of covid, with 301 deaths in the range from 5 to 11 years.

Deadline

Despite medical societies and specialists pressing the folder to start immunizing children, the federal government achieved a victory in its delaying maneuver for the adoption of the pediatric vaccine. The Federal Supreme Court (STF) accepted the federal government’s request and extended to January 5 the deadline for the ministry to present an immunization plan for this group. Soon, after the public consultation, the folder has two more days to define what to do and communicate the Court’s response.