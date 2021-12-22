Modders create subway system in Cyberpunk 2077

With 19 handcrafted stations, the system allows you to enjoy the beautiful scenery of Night City in first or third person

While CD Projekt Red takes its time to release Cyberpunk 2077’s promised updates and content, Modders community is working full steam ahead to deliver an even more complete gaming experience to fans.

This week, user NexusGuy999, from the NexusMods website, shared a game modification called Metro System, which enables a complete subway system in Night City, reviving a mechanic supposedly abandoned by the developer, which goes by the name of NCART, or Night City Area Rapid Transit.

A complete subway system in Night City

Metro System is not a “simple” modification of Cyberpunk 2077, on the contrary: it is a complex addition, with 19 handmade stop stations, which can be browsed and explored in both first and third person.

The mod’s creator claims that the system is fully functional and allows you to move between different stopping points. The entire navigation interface was developed using native CP 2077 UI elements, ensuring its compatibility with controls.



The solution may not be as fast as the original Fast Travel, but it is certainly much more integrated into the dynamics of Night City. Another really cool detail is that there is no loading screen when boarding an NCART train. You can immediately enjoy all the beauty of Night City as you stroll along the trails scattered around the city.

How to use the subway system in Cyberpunk 2077

To test the Night City aerial subway system, it is necessary to download two more mods in addition to the Metro System itself. The first is CET (Cyber ​​Engine Tweaks), a scripting framework used by several other unofficial tools released for the game. The second add-on is the Native Settings UI, which enables editing in the game’s menu.

On the instructions page, the creator of Metro System asks players to add all files manually in the game’s root folder, without using any mod manager. This is the recommendation to avoid mistakes when using subways.

Once the necessary components are installed, just go to any of the Fast Travel points marked as “NCART” on the map. Then interact with the gate to open the departure station.



The station shows players which train is closest, where it comes from and also where the next destination is. To board, again just interact. The game treats each wagon as a vehicle, being possible to change seats, camera perspective and even enjoy the radio. All this while players can calmly enjoy the landscapes of the not-so-smooth city of Night City.

Modders doing what CD Projekt Red doesn’t

Cyberpunk 2077 is seen practically as a playground for modders. Other features that were cut in the game’s development phase, like running through the walls, they’ve also been re-implemented with fan modifications (although the link has been temporarily hidden while the creators work on improvements to the system).

In a recent livestream, the game’s quest director, Pawel Sasko, even stated that Cyberpunk 2077 has no police chase mechanics because the team failed to implement them in time for release and who ended up giving up on the idea after a while. This reveals only a fraction of the ideas that CD Projekt Red had for the futuristic RPG, but which ended up not being able to materialize for the final version.

Still, the developer continues to work on some improvements, including the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S version | X, scheduled for 2022.

Source: NexusMods/NexusGuy999