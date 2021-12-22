Model is attacked by pit bulls, has a disfigured face and shows the result of reconstructive surgery

Just over a year after being attacked by a pit bull and having her face completely disfigured, 22-year-old model and skater Brooklinn Khoury finally performed her first repair surgery and shared the entire process with her 26,300+ subscribers on YouTube and 107 thousand followers on Instagram.

The shocking story, which brought a lot of attention to the young woman on the web, took place on November 3, 2020. At the time, Khoury was preparing to shoot his first major television commercial, surfing and skating in front of the cameras. Unfortunately, while visiting her family in Arizona, in the southwestern US, her relative’s dog attacked her and ripped off her upper lip as well as part of her nose. My God!

“[O cachorro] It probably stayed on top of me for a good 30 seconds, just shaking its head like I was a toy, ripping off my upper lip and parts of my nose.” recalled Khoury in an interview with Buzzfeed News. The incident occurred at the height of the pandemic and Brooklinn was then forced to be alone in the hospital for three days due to Covid-19 restrictions. Her then agent asked if she “would get over the accident” and would comply with the commercial recordings. She said “no”.

Since then, the model’s career has had a big impact, but that hasn’t stopped her from continuing to share her maneuvers on social media, as well as her long and arduous recovery process. After returning to her parents’ home in Mission Viejo, Calif., Khoury began documenting on her YouTube channel all of her small and big victories – from her first meal after the attack, to how she learned to change the bandages on her face. . His first video, a week after the accident, garnered nearly 200,000 views. Despite the difficulties, the young woman has always been positive on social media, encouraging everyone to hug someone they love on a daily basis.

Khoury recently shared his biggest victory to date – his first facial reconstruction surgery. According to information from DailyMail, the procedure cost US$ 400,000 (about R$ 2.2 million) and was not the easiest. On the video platform, Brooklinn explained that doctors had to make an incision in her neck to connect the nerve taken from her arm to tissue placed in place of her lips. The graft, nerve, tissue and skin, fortunately, were not rejected and the surgery did not harm the young woman.

After the surgery, Khoury used his channel to let off steam, as he had been receiving attacks from netizens due to the impressive images of his face. “There are a lot of people telling me not to post my face right now, because of the way it is, but I’m not going to hide the process”, she reinforced, who explained the reason for the decision. “If someone is watching this video and is going to do the same thing, they won’t feel alone. If you’re uncomfortable, you don’t need to watch”, he insisted.

On the daily vlog, with more than 230 thousand views, the young woman also revealed that this is just the first of many other reconstruction surgeries she will undergo and that the process will demand a lot of patience. “I’m very grateful to have left [do hospital], I’m glad I’m healing, I’m trying to get excited for the next stages of surgery. I’m just accepting it day after day”, he reflected. What a story! Check out the full report: