Model shows result of surgery after having disfigured face

Model and skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury, who lost her upper lip and parts of her nose in a pitbull attack, showed the results of her first reconstructive surgery — which cost about US$ 400,000 (about R$ 2.2 million).

In a video posted on YouTube, the 22-year-old said she doesn’t mind showing her recovery process on the internet, even if the images are impressive.

There are a lot of people telling me not to post my face right now, because of the way it is, but I’m not going to hide the process. If someone is watching this video and is going to do the same thing, they won’t feel alone. If you’re uncomfortable, you don’t need to watch.

The model Brooklinn Khoury Image: Playback / Instagram

Brooklinn further explained that an incision was made in her neck to connect the nerve taken from her arm to tissue placed in place of her lips. The nerve, tissue and skin were not rejected and the surgery did not cause damage.

She ended the video saying that she will still undergo other surgeries, and that the process demands patience.