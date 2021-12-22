Model shows result of surgery on face after attack that tore off part of mouth

Brooklinn Khoury showed in a video on her YouTube channel the result of the reconstructive surgery on her face. The model had her upper lip and much of the skin up to her nose ripped off in a pitbull attack. The process cost around US$ 400 thousand, approximately R$ 2.2 million.

The 22-year-old skater has constantly publicized her recovery process and doesn’t mind showing her face damaged by the attack.

“There are a lot of people telling me not to post my face right now, because of the way it is, but I’m not going to hide the process. If someone is watching this video and is going to do the same thing, they won’t feel alone. If you’re uncomfortable, you don’t need to watch it,” he reported.

According to the model, she went through an incision in her neck that was connected to a nerve taken from her arm, which was placed in the tissue in place of her upper lips. So far, Brooklinn said the skin and tissue have not been rejected by the body. Now, the young woman stressed that she will still undergo more surgeries and that the most important thing at the moment is patience.

“I’m very grateful to have left [do hospital], I’m glad I’m healing, I’m trying to get excited for the next stages of surgery. I’m just accepting it day after day”, he thanked.

