More than 160 migrants die in shipwrecks in the Mediterranean

More of 160 migrants drowned in two shipwrecks off the coast of Libya last week, reported on Tuesday, 21, the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM).







People were rescued from the wreck Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

IOM spokeswoman Safa Msehli said at least 102 migrants died on Friday after the wooden boat they were traveling in capsized off the Libyan coast. Eight other people were rescued alive and taken ashore.

The second shipwreck happened on Saturday. Libya’s coast guard recovered at least 62 bodies. On the same day, a third vessel was intercepted, with at least 210 migrants on board.

deadly crossing

With the most recent casualties, it rose to about 1,500 deaths on the Central Mediterranean route in 2021 alone, according to Safa Msehli. The crossing is considered one of the deadliest in the world. Even so, migrants take risks and leave Libya, Algeria and Tunisia towards the territories of Italy and Malta, in search of a better future.

In recent months, there has been a sudden increase in crossings and attempts, many of them frustrated, to leave Libya for Europe, as the Libyan authorities increased their crackdown on migrants, particularly in the capital, Tripoli.

About 31,500 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya in 2021, up 164% from the previous year’s 11,900 migrants, according to the IOM.

In 2020, around 980 migrants were killed or presumably killed, the UN agency reported.

human trafficking

Libya has emerged as a dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

The oil-rich country plunged into security chaos after the fall of the dictator Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.

Organized networks have taken advantage of the chaos in the country to traffic migrants, often putting these people at risk of life.

The intercepted migrants are taken back to Libya, a country that is not considered a safe haven, and placed in overcrowded detention centers, where they are exposed, according to reports by international organizations, to abuse, forced labor, beatings, rape or torture.

UN investigators argued in October that the abuse and ill-treatment inflicted on migrants in Libya should be considered crimes against humanity.