More than 400 games and DLCs with discount on PS Store January Promotions • Eurogamer.pt

Sony Interactive Entertainment kicked off January Promotions on PlayStation Store, with discounts on major titles, until January 19th.

Some of the biggest releases of 2021 are included in the list and you have several PlayStation Studios games among the picks presented by SIE to get you started the year saving on big titles.

Whether it’s PS4 games or PS5 releases, the choice is varied and there are close to 500 games and DLCs on sale in these January Promotions, which include titles like Miles Morales, FIFA 22, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Far Cry 6.

You can find all the discounts here and below we have some highlights:

FIFA 22 PS4: €34.99 (Before €69.99) – 50% discount

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Bundle Cross Gen: €55.99 (Before €79.99) – 30% off

Far Cry6 PS4 & PS5 Standard Edition: €41.99 (Before €69.99) – 40% discount

Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy PS4 & PS5: €45.49 (Before €69.99) – 35% off

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5: €34.99 (Before €69.99) – 50% off

Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5: €41.99 (Before €69.99) – 40% discount

Battlefield 2042 PS4: €46.89 (Before €69.99) – 33% discount

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition: €34.99 (Before €69.99) – 50% off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: €23.09 (Before €69.99) – 67% discount

Cyberpunk 2077: €24.99 (Before €49.99) – 50% off

DEATHLOOP: €34.99 (Before €69.99) – 50% discount

Diablo II: Resurrecred: €29.99 (Before €39.99) – 25% discount

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT: €59.99 (Before €79.99) – 25% off

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition: €14.69 (Before €34.99) – 58% discount

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS5 & PS4): €47.99 (Before €59.99) – 20% off

Insurgency: Sandstorm: €29.99 (Before €39.99) – 25% off

It Takes Two PS4 & PS5: €19.99 (Before €39.99) – 50% off

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5: €40.19 (Before €59.99) – 33% off

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: €34.99 (Before €69.99) – 50% off

MLB The Show 21 PS4: €19.99 (Before €39.99) – 50% off

RATCHET & CLANK: A SIDE DIMENSION: €59.99 (Before €79.99) – 25% discount

Red Dead Redemption 2: €23.99 (Before €59.99) – 60% off

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5: €30.09 (Before €69.99) – 57% discount

Riders Republic PS4 & PS5: €41.99 (Before €69.99) – 40% discount

Rust Console Edition: €39.99 (Before €49.99) – 20% off

UFC 4: €23.09 (Before €69.99) – 67% discount



