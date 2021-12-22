More than 400 games and DLCs with discount on PS Store January Promotions • Eurogamer.pt

Start 2022 with discounts and new games.
Sony Interactive Entertainment kicked off January Promotions on PlayStation Store, with discounts on major titles, until January 19th.
Some of the biggest releases of 2021 are included in the list and you have several PlayStation Studios games among the picks presented by SIE to get you started the year saving on big titles.
Whether it’s PS4 games or PS5 releases, the choice is varied and there are close to 500 games and DLCs on sale in these January Promotions, which include titles like Miles Morales, FIFA 22, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Far Cry 6.
You can find all the discounts here and below we have some highlights:
- FIFA 22 PS4: €34.99 (Before €69.99) – 50% discount
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Bundle Cross Gen: €55.99 (Before €79.99) – 30% off
- Far Cry6 PS4 & PS5 Standard Edition: €41.99 (Before €69.99) – 40% discount
- Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy PS4 & PS5: €45.49 (Before €69.99) – 35% off
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5: €34.99 (Before €69.99) – 50% off
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5: €41.99 (Before €69.99) – 40% discount
- Battlefield 2042 PS4: €46.89 (Before €69.99) – 33% discount
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition: €34.99 (Before €69.99) – 50% off
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: €23.09 (Before €69.99) – 67% discount
- Cyberpunk 2077: €24.99 (Before €49.99) – 50% off
- DEATHLOOP: €34.99 (Before €69.99) – 50% discount
- Diablo II: Resurrecred: €29.99 (Before €39.99) – 25% discount
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT: €59.99 (Before €79.99) – 25% off
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition: €14.69 (Before €34.99) – 58% discount
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS5 & PS4): €47.99 (Before €59.99) – 20% off
- Insurgency: Sandstorm: €29.99 (Before €39.99) – 25% off
- It Takes Two PS4 & PS5: €19.99 (Before €39.99) – 50% off
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5: €40.19 (Before €59.99) – 33% off
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition: €34.99 (Before €69.99) – 50% off
- MLB The Show 21 PS4: €19.99 (Before €39.99) – 50% off
- RATCHET & CLANK: A SIDE DIMENSION: €59.99 (Before €79.99) – 25% discount
- Red Dead Redemption 2: €23.99 (Before €59.99) – 60% off
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5: €30.09 (Before €69.99) – 57% discount
- Riders Republic PS4 & PS5: €41.99 (Before €69.99) – 40% discount
- Rust Console Edition: €39.99 (Before €49.99) – 20% off
- UFC 4: €23.09 (Before €69.99) – 67% discount