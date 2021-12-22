Mother and daughter found dead near a stream were stabbed to death

posted on 12/21/2021 7:35 PM / updated on 12/21/2021 7:40 PM



Shirlene and Tauane disappeared on December 9th

Medical examiners from the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) concluded that the mother and daughter found dead in a stream in the Sol Nascente Housing Sector were stabbed to death. The report must be out in 10 days. Shirlene Ferreira da Silva, 38, 4 months pregnant, and teenager Tauane, Rebeca da Silva, 14, were found dead by civil police this Monday afternoon (20/12), after leaving their home in December 9 to strolled in the stream.

To the mail, the chief delegate of the 19th Police Station (P Norte), Gustavo Augusto, informed that the mother was stabbed in the chest region, and the daughter in the neck. “Now, it is necessary to advance with the investigations, which will be complicated, as the region is difficult to access and there are no cameras or witnesses,” he said.

Shirlene Ferreira da Silva, 38, and daughter Tauane Rebeca da Silva, 14. Desperate mother and daughter. Rising Sun. Removal of the Bodies.

The bodies of the victims were located after an eyewitness testified at the 23rd DP (P South) confirming that he had seen Shirlene and Tauane descend towards the banks of the stream. The corpses were found in an advanced state of decomposition about 500 meters away from the banks of the stream. The main line of investigation is robbery (robbery followed by death).

backpack taken

Mother and daughter were standing next to each other, with half the bodies buried under a bog and the other half covered in leaves. “The impression is that the criminal has tried to bury the bodies, but as he couldn’t, he decided to cover them with the plants”, stressed delegate Vander Braga, from the 23rd Precinct.

According to investigations, the backpack Shirlene was carrying, with a towel inside, was not located, which may reinforce the hypothesis of robbery (robbery followed by death). A gray blouse found hanging from a branch and soiled with clay could reveal the killer’s identity. “The shirt was sent to the expert for analysis. In addition, we are going to take the DNA of the victims’ nails to find out if there was a physical struggle”, detailed the investigator.