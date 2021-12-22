Mother despairs after being called by school to read the first sentence written by her child – Metro World News Brasil

Kirsty Jordan-Smith was stunned after being called by her son’s teacher to discuss his first sentence at school. She didn’t know what to expect when Finlay’s teacher called her after class.

According to the publication made by The Mirror, the mother already expected that something unusual was about to happen due to the “turbulent” nature of her son.

However, she didn’t expect the boy’s first sentence to be “I like wine”.

She was completely speechless before wondering where her son would have heard the phrase since she is not used to buying wine at home, but decided to keep a picture of the phrase to show her son when he is older.

“He is a figure. I have no idea where he got that,” says Kirsty. “His teacher called me in front of all the other parents and my first thought was that he was up to something because he was too agitated. When the teachers ask you to give ‘a little word’, you even cringe”, says the mother.

“She then held out a tablet to me and showed me the online record. ‘This is Finlay’s first sentence, are you proud?’ I started to laugh. It was hilarious that this was the first complete sentence written by him.”

“I like wine”

As the mother says, the boy wrote the sentence without any help and managed to spell the written words perfectly, but where did he get the sentence?

“The teacher said she talked about things they might like, like animals or hot chocolate. She had no idea where that came from and it made her laugh a lot”, says the mother.

“The funny part is I don’t drink wine. I usually have a drink or two, but neither my husband nor I drink wine.”

According to her, the son is still adapting to school. “He wasn’t too keen on the idea of ​​going to school, so I was a little nervous about how he would fare.”

Also check:

“Now he loves school, he loves the teacher and he went from not wanting to go to sitting at home reading and writing. On his first day of school I asked him how it went and he said ‘it was ok, I married two girls’, and I started laughing”, says the mother between laughs.

“When I got home I said ‘Finlay, do you know what wine is?’ And he said no. I told him it’s alcohol and he laughed. He knows he’s not allowed to drink.”

She now intends to get the original version of her son’s phrase to keep as a keepsake.