Motorola Moto G71 arrives in Brazil with Snapdragon 695 and OLED screen

Motorola announced this Monday (20) the arrival of the Moto G71 in Brazil. The novelty had already been revealed last week, with the arrival of the Moto G200 in the country, but now it starts to be sold in the main retailers in the Brazilian market. The first cell phone to feature the new Snapdragon 695, the device promises advanced performance, good autonomy and robust camera experience, as well as immersion for movies and games with a large AMOLED screen.

Moto G71 arrives in Brazil first with Snapdragon 695

The first major highlight of the Moto G71 is the processing set, with the new Snapdragon 695 5G. The component is a slightly revised version of the Snapdragon 690, which has remained restricted to a few Sony devices, promising to deliver 15% more overall performance, as well as a significant 30% jump in graphics performance.

To accompany the platform, there is 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, with the possibility of expansion via Micro SD cards of up to 512 GB, as well as an AMOLED screen, another of the strengths of the intermediate. The display has 6.4 inches, a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of just 60 Hz, making it more suitable for those who want to watch movies and series.

The Moto G71 is the first cell phone to arrive shipped with a Snapdragon 695 chip, accompanied by an OLED screen and a 5,000 mAh battery with a 30 W recharge (Image: Motorola)

In photography, the launch features a 16 MP selfie lens, plus a triple set of rear cameras with 50 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultrawide with 118° field of view and 2 MP macro. The battery is in charge of a 5,000 mAh tank, with support for fast charging of 30 W, using the charger included in the box.

Furthermore, the Moto G71 brings 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, digital reader integrated with the Motorola logo on the back, FM radio, NFC, P2 connector for headphones and Android 11, running under MyUX 3.0, interface with minimal company modifications.

Price and availability

The Motorola Moto G71 5G is already available in major Brazilian stores, in Arctic Blue (blue), with a suggested price of R$ 2,999.

Motorola Moto G71: technical sheet