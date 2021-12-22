NASA reveals audio with sounds from the moon of Jupiter; listen up

Did you know that even celestial bodies in space have sound? Now you can check out the audio of the largest and coldest moon of Jupiter and the solar system, Ganymede, which was released by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory last Friday (17).

At the American Geophysical Union Fall Metting 2021 (2021 Winter Meeting of the Geophysical Union of America), the principal investigator in command of the Juno probe sent to explore Jupiter, physicist Scott Bolton of the Southwest Research Institute. in the US), released the news.

Sound can be seen in a YouTube video of almost 50 seconds. The capture was made by the Juno spacecraft on June 7, when it was flying over the gigantic moon, bigger even than the planet Mercury. Listen below:

For you to hear the sound as it is now, the recording had to go through a recompilation using a special tool on the probe, used to measure the electromagnetic waves produced around Jupiter.

That is, this may not be exactly the sound you would hear in space because, as we know, sound does not propagate in a vacuum. But when we convert the recorded waves to an audible frequency, the result is this soundtrack of “howls and screams” in the atmosphere of Ganymede.

“This soundtrack is crazy enough to make you feel like you’re flying with the Juno as she passes through Ganymede for the first time in more than two decades. If you listen carefully, you can hear the abrupt shift to higher frequencies halfway through the recording, which represents entering a different point in Ganymede’s magnetosphere,” he explained. Bolton during the event.

Juno’s 34th flight reached 1,038 kilometers off the surface of Ganymede at a speed of 67,000 kilometers per hour. It was the closest a human spacecraft has come to the star since the year 2000, when the Galileo spacecraft passed through there.

Ganymede has a liquid ocean deep in the icy crust, where life could exist. Another highlight about its “anatomy” is the existence of its own magnetic field, something rare among other natural planet satellites.

The Juno mission, which could last until 2025 or longer, began in 2011 and is focused on gathering more information about the formation of giant planets and also their role in the origins of the Solar System.