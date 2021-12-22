National in 2022, Audi Q3 part of R$ 279,990

The Audi Q3 2022 will be nationalized next year, in an SKD operation to return to volume in São José dos Pinhais.

The medium SUV of the German luxury brand is available, still imported, from R$ 279,990 on the Audi network, in its Prestige version.

Performance costs R$297,990, while Performance Black costs R$318,990. In the case of the Audi Q3 Sportback, there is only the Performance and Performance Black option, which start at R$317,990 and R$338,990, respectively.

As an option, the Audi Q3 2022 offers the panoramic sunroof for R$13,500. Metallic paint costs R$1,700.

Equipped with a 2.0 TFSI engine at 231 horsepower and 35.7 kgfm, as well as an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission, the Audi Q3 2022 has Quattro four-wheel drive.

Originally made at the Györ factory, in Hungary, the Audi Q3 2022 will arrive semi-disassembled (SKD) by Paranaguá-PR, to be finished at the Volkswagen factory in the state.

The Audi Q3 2022 comes with MMI multimedia with an 8.8-inch screen, 12.3-inch digital cluster, leather seats, dual zone air conditioning, sports steering wheel with paddle shifts, among others.

In the Q3 2022, the split rear seat is now sliding, thus increasing the space for luggage or people, having trunk with 530 liters. With the rear seat folded down, volume jumps to 1,525 liters in the Q3 and 1,400 liters in the Q3 Sportback.

With domestic production, Audi resumes manufacturing operations in Brazil, which had been interrupted in 2019, having started in 1998, with the first generation of the Audi A3, made alongside the VW Golf.

After a gap between 2006 and 2015, Audi resumed production of the A3 in the latest generation, as well as shortly after it started making the Q3 as well.

Audi Q3 2022 – Prices

Audi Q3 2.0 TFSI Prestige Quattro – R$ 279,990

Audi Q3 2.0 TFSI Performance Quattro – R$297,990

Audi Q3 2.0 TFSI Performance Black Quattro – R$318,990

Audi Q3 2.0 TFSI Sportback Performance Quattro – R$ 317,990

Audi Q3 2.0 TFSI Sportback Performance Black – R$338,990