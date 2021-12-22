National passion: 70 years of soap operas on Brazilian television | National Newspaper

On this Tuesday night (21) it is exactly 70 years since the first telenovela aired in our country. It’s been seven whole decades in which Brazilians were touched, had fun, got involved and recognized themselves in stories told by Brazilians.

Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Brasília, Salvador: where did everyone go? on the night of October 20, 2012, a national passion showed all its intensity. The plot of “Brazil Avenue” came to the last chapter. At home, in bars, restaurants, keeping an eye on the screens and cell phones.

On screen, the emotions of fiction reflect the reality of families. On the sofa, the scenes seen change behavior.

“I remember most of watching soap operas with my paternal grandparents. It was very special. There was something very tasty. One was the time when the family was together. Another one, I think, was the moment when the soap opera, in addition to entertaining, it generates reflection, it invites you to think about the issues”, says Cauã Reymond, actor.

So soap operas and Brazil build a long love story, which started in december of 1951, when the Tupi TV broadcast the first chapter of “Your life belongs to me”. It only came twice a week and it was all live. An adaptation of the radio soap opera. And actor Lima Duarte was already there.

Lima Duarte in a scene from "Your life belongs to me" — Photo: Reproduction

“We would sit and say what we had said on the radio. And so the first soap opera was aired. Fix the cameras. Today, press a button and go to close. There he pushed the camera and was making the focus. And this soap opera, ‘Your life belongs to me’, what was curious was that everything went first. I was the first bandit, the first girl, and I had my first kiss”, says Lima Duarte.

The first recorded and daily production was only shown 12 years later by TV Excelsior, with Glória Menezes and Tarcísio Meira.

At Globe, the debut was right at the inauguration of the channel, on April 26, 1965. Reginaldo Faria and Leila Diniz were the romantic couple of “Ilusões Perdidas”.

Lost Illusions Scene — Photo: Reproduction

Soap operas got even closer to the public with the arrival of Janet Clair. The author brought carioca scenarios, agile plots and colloquial language.

Brazil stopped in front of the TV to see our team’s victory in the 1970 World Cup final. But, the next day, a soap opera managed to surpass this audience. The phenomenon “Brothers Courage” caught the public’s attention throughout 328 chapters. Neighbors vied for a seat on the couch in homes that had TV sets. The story hooked the male audience. One of the characters was a football player, shirt 10 of Flamengo. The telenovela had scenes recorded during a real game, at Maracanã. Football and soap opera: one-two that works until today.

The telenovelas explore the cultural richness of Brazil. Characters have already shown the traditions of all regions.

That’s why the telenovela plays an important role in creating national identity, the way we differentiate ourselves from other countries.

“The soap operas are really a square, a meeting place where Brazilians talk to each other. This perception that despite living in places that are so geographically distant and so culturally distant, we are a family and live in the same house”, says Glória Perez, author of soap operas.

A mirror that reflects our society as it once was. A way to reflect what is wanted from now on.

Scene of the character Camila in 'Amor de Mãe' — Photo: Reproduction

“It was the scene that I received the most messages from the public, from people at home on my cell phone. Of a Camila who is Camila, who is Fabrícia, who is Fernanda, who is Jessica, who are several. Camila is the personification of a change that we want to see in the country, of a black woman who understands that education is in fact what transforms a country”, highlights Jessica Ellen, actress.

From the struggle of the humblest to the luxury of millionaires. The plots are connected to the reality and national ailments since “Bem-Amado”. When we saw an unscrupulous politician like Odorico Paraguaçu for the first time on Brazilian TV in color.

Reviews were banned in “Roque Santeiro”. This version with Betty Faria as the Porcine Widow already had 36 chapters recorded when it was vetoed by the censorship of the military dictatorship in 1975. It never aired. Ten years later, a new version came.

Scene from the version of 'Roque Santeiro' censored by the dictatorship — Photo: Reproduction

Stories made of courage and daring. Thirty-two years before Félix and Niko’s kiss in “Amor à Vida”, Inácio, played by Denis Carvalho, suffered from prejudice in the soap opera “Brilhante” and in real life as well. Censorship did not allow the use of the word homosexual. But Gilberto Braga’s plot did not fail to show what gays faced in many families.

This and other dramas that take place inside the houses were shown on national television.

Like the stepfather’s harassment suffered by the character Elisa in the soap opera “Totalmente Demais”.

“It is important to be able to speak to a wider audience about harassment, even to inform, defend themselves, this repercussion can make families understand what is happening inside that environment, inside the house itself. Because that’s what happens to Elisa, she has a mother who knows what’s going on, but pretends not to see, wants to pretend not to see”, highlights Rosane Svartman, author of soap operas.

Soap opera time is also that nice break to laugh, dream and be happy. And the songs that marked scenes became the soundtrack of great moments in our lives. The connection is immediate because everything is done together with whoever matters most.

“It’s a kind of exchange with the spectator, who is our accomplice in the story. The next day, someone who works at home, the doorman where I live, someone who reacts and says: ‘that scene yesterday, what was that all about, your Tony?’ This for me is an interaction, the best there is”, says Tony Ramos, actor.

The public needs to be surprised, and the soap opera can also be a kind of crystal ball, predicting the future.

“It took a while to convince people that this wasn’t science fiction. It was an absolutely new drama, because new technologies also bring conflicts that didn’t exist before, possibilities of dramas that previous generations didn’t experience”, reports Glória Perez.

And when humanity was threatened by Covid-19, the production of soap operas came to a halt. But the recordings were resumed carefully, facing challenges to bring emotion and fun to those who were at home.

Telling these stories is a task that involves around 300 people from various professions. From the script of the first chapters to the end of the recordings, the teams work for a year or even longer. Our soap operas are the main export product of Brazilian television. And the TV Globo is the biggest winner of the best soap opera category at the Emmy Award, the TV Oscar, with eight awards.

“Our role is increasingly to be with all the colors, all the accents, all the temperatures of our Brazil. The telenovela is necessarily a place where our Brazilians meet. They are represented, as figures, and they are also found as a theme, as a subject. I think open television brings a collective experience, where everyone watches the same story at the same time, and I think streaming will have to create a new experience, a new way to consume this soap opera. Now a soap opera is a soap opera. So I think it’s not exactly the narrative of the telenovela that will change. But much more is the experience that the public has when consuming these stories”, Ricardo Waddington, director of Estúdios Globo.

These are new paths that can take the characters in our stories to new places on the planet. the novels of TV Globo have been seen in 160 territories, translated into 70 languages.

“Every time I travel, I’m still Jorginho, depending on where I go,” says Cauã.