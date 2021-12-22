Navarro near Palmeiras, Vasco wants Diego Souza, and “partnership” between São Paulo and Grêmio | football

After a busy start to the week, the Central do Mercado Tuesday kept pace with renewals, adjustments and demand for players among Brazilian football clubs. The expectation of the biggest announcement of the day, however, went to fourth – the hiring of Rafael Navarro by Palmeiras, which is pending medical examinations.

Check out the latest news from Central do Mercado

Meanwhile, Inter entered another private dispute, this time with São Paulo by striker Wesley Moraes. The Triocolor Paulista and Grêmio partnered with a kind of exchange of players.

At Vasco, directors and fans intensify efforts by Diego Souza, also intended by Sport. At Galo, goalkeeper Everson has extended his contract for another four seasons. And at Cruzeiro, Ronaldo makes his first big decision.

Check out the summary of what happened this Tuesday at Central:

1 of 8 Rafael Navarro celebrates goal for Botafogo — Photo: Alexandre Durão Rafael Navarro celebrates goal for Botafogo — Photo: Alexandre Durão

This Tuesday morning, the news came out of the hit between striker Rafael Navarro and Palmeiras. The expectation of the official announcement was in the air pending medical tests, but ended up not coming out. Thus, the hiring of the prominent Botafogo striker in 2021 should be consolidated on Wednesday.

Central talks about Rafael Navarro’s arrival and Palmeiras’ search for reinforcements

São Paulo and Grêmio in partnership

On Tuesday, São Paulo made the loan of right-back Orejuela and defender Bruno Alves to Grêmio. The duo stays on the team from Rio Grande do Sul until the end of 2022.

On the other hand, the Tricolor of Rio Grande do Sul agreed to termination with attacking midfielder Alisson. And the destination must be exactly the São Paulo club.

2 of 8 Bruno Alves and Orejuela embrace after a game for São Paulo — Photo: Staff images /CONMEBOL Bruno Alves and Orejuela embrace after the game for São Paulo — Photo: Staff images /CONMEBOL

Inter in the fight for Wesley Moraes

Internacional remains active in the market. After making a proposal by Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa, who is also of interest to Flamengo, Colorado entered the fight with São Paulo for striker Wesley Moraes.

The 25-year-old belongs to Aston Villa, from England, but is on loan at Brugge, from Belgium. Inter has as priorities the signings of a center forward and a right-back – another on the radar is the full-back Fabricio Bustos, from Independiente.

3 of 8 Wesley Moraes Brazilian striker Club Brugge — Photo: Photo News/Club Brugge Wesley Moraes Brazilian striker Club Brugge — Photo: Photo News/Club Brugge

Vasco and Sport are the main parties interested in hiring Diego Souza for 2022. Between them, the cruzmaltino club intensifies its efforts for the player who has already defended the club in 2011 and 2012.

To seduce Diego, the club presented a project and has the fans as a great ally. The Vasco residents even campaign on social media with messages to try to convince Diego to land in Rio de Janeiro after working at Grêmio.

4 of 8 Diego Souza during his spell at Vasco — Photo: Flávio Neves Diego Souza during his stay at Vasco — Photo: Flávio Neves

Atlético-MG renews with Everson and lends two

5 out of 8 Everson with the award for best goalkeeper in the Copa do Brasil; Atlético-MG — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF Everson with the award for best goalkeeper in the Copa do Brasil; Atlético-MG — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF

Fortaleza had a busy Tuesday. Initially, he confirmed the hiring of defender Wagner Leonardo, from Santos, who had a good start to the season at Náutico and later played at Brasileirão for Peixe. In addition, he made a deal with experienced goalkeeper Fernando Miguel, who ended his loan contract with Atlético-GO for Vasco.

6 of 8 Fernando Miguel in Flamengo vs. Vasco in Maracanã — Photo: André Durão Fernando Miguel in Flamengo x Vasco in Maracanã — Photo: André Durão

Union between output and interests

Striker Borja is leaving Grêmio and is likely headed to Junior Barranquilla. On the other hand, the Tricolor gaúcho continues to seek options in different positions in the market.

Right-back Michel Macedo secured renewal with Juventude and opened talks with Grêmio. In addition, the team from Rio Grande do Sul consulted and is studying a proposal to defender Wallace, formerly of Cruzeiro and Lazio.

7 of 8 Borja training at Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Borja training at Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Ronaldo takes first big decision

Cruzeiro had its SAF shares sold to Ronaldo Fenômeno last weekend and an important decision has already been taken this Tuesday. Alexandre Mattos, who informally participated in soccer planning in 2022, will no longer be a member of the club’s board of directors.

The strong name to occupy the position is that of former player Paulo André, closely linked to Ronaldo and who occupies a position at Valladolid, in Spain.

8 of 8 Ronaldo signs a contract with Cruzeiro, under the eyes of Régis Campos, the club’s advisor — Photo: Divulgação/ XP Investimentos Ronaldo signs a contract with Cruzeiro, under the eyes of Régis Campos, the club’s advisor — Photo: Divulgação/ XP Investimentos