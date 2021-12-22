Nego Di passes the cloth to Leifert in controversy with Ícaro Silva

Ícaro Silva’s controversy with his comment about speculation about his participation in ‘BBB 2022’ continues to pay off on Twitter.

After Tiago Leifert made a post on his Instagram talking directly to the actor and rebutting the criticism that the global made to the reality, comedian Nego Di decided to leave some of the hurts with the former presenter behind. He posted a meme on his Twitter ‘closing’ for the presenter, showing support for his talk about the controversy.

“This Tiago Leifert is not soft,” said the comedian in his post.

Other ex-BBBs also gave their opinions. Flay posted a comment detonating the actor and calling him “arrogant”. Lumena also spoke on her twitter, saying: “It may just seem like money, but it isn’t”. Gleici Damasceno, winner of the 18th edition of the reality show, said: “I think this kind of comment about BBB is so 2010”

It may look like just money, but it’s not:

BBB fulfills different expectations and objectives, desires that may seem futile, but deep down, deep down, we are once again children with a deep and naive desire for freedom.

Feelings on edge, insecurity in relation… — Lumena Aleluia (@LumenaAleluia) December 21, 2021